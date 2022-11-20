How to watch The RSM Classic, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 4 from The RSM Classic at St. Simons Island, Georgia takes place Sunday from Sea Island Golf Club. Two courses will be in play, Seaside and Plantation, as players look to earn the last FedExCup points on offer for 2022.

Patrick Rodgers, Ben Martin share the lead at 14-under heading into Sunday.



Leaderboard

Full tee times

HOW TO FOLLOW (ALL TIMES ET)



Television: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)