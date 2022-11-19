  • NEWS

    Nick Faldo joins ESPN’s College GameDay in Montana as celebrity guest picker

  • Nick Faldo joined the set of ESPN&apos;s College Gameday, one of his few TV appearances since retiring from broadcasting. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)Nick Faldo joined the set of ESPN's College Gameday, one of his few TV appearances since retiring from broadcasting. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)