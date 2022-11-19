-
Nick Faldo joins ESPN’s College GameDay in Montana as celebrity guest picker
November 19, 2022
By Jimmy Reinman , PGATOUR.COM
- Nick Faldo joined the set of ESPN's College Gameday, one of his few TV appearances since retiring from broadcasting. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)
For the second week in a row, ESPN’s College GameDay has gone to the world of golf for its celebrity guest picker.
Following Jordan Spieth’s appearance last week at his alma mater in Austin, Texas, the trend continued with six-time major winner Sir Nick Faldo joining the crew on location in Bozeman, Montana.
The storied player and recently retired commentator for CBS and Golf Channel calls Montana his home these days, filling his free time with fly fishing and cheering for the Montana State Bobcats.
Without a major matchup between top teams at the FBS level, ESPN chose to send the show to Big Sky Country for the rivalry matchup between Montana and Montana State with pivotal FCS playoff implications.
Faldo joined Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, and the whole crew on set in 5-degree weather, a record low for any College GameDay live show.
And the guest picker is … 🥁— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 19, 2022
Welcome to the show, @NickFaldo006! pic.twitter.com/XllXNieUVp
Finding himself right at home back in front of the cameras, Faldo picked the day’s biggest games like USC over UCLA, Michigan over Illinois, Montana State over Montana, and Utah over Oregon, giving Utah-native Tony Finau a shout-out in the process.
Faldo dropped a few more golf nuggets, taking the Oklahoma Sooners over the Oklahoma State Cowboys while telling Rickie Fowler it’s time to ditch his iconic OSU orange.
Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Lee Corso riding with #okstate for Bedlam. Nick Faldo and Kirk Herbstreit pick the Sooners. pic.twitter.com/u6k3XVXtFv— Pistols Firing (@pistolsguys) November 19, 2022
After picking Stanford in its matchup against Cal, Faldo made a unscheduled prediction that Stanford alum Tiger Woods would win the upcoming PNC Championship with his son Charlie. The pair finished second in last year’s event but have yet to officially declare their participance in this year’s edition.
With Faldo no longer teaming up with Jim Nantz to call golf action, fans of the Englishman were pleased to hear one of the game’s most iconic voices back in their living rooms once again.
