Nick Faldo joins ESPN’s College GameDay in Montana as celebrity guest picker

For the second week in a row, ESPN’s College GameDay has gone to the world of golf for its celebrity guest picker.

Following Jordan Spieth’s appearance last week at his alma mater in Austin, Texas, the trend continued with six-time major winner Sir Nick Faldo joining the crew on location in Bozeman, Montana.

The storied player and recently retired commentator for CBS and Golf Channel calls Montana his home these days, filling his free time with fly fishing and cheering for the Montana State Bobcats.

Without a major matchup between top teams at the FBS level, ESPN chose to send the show to Big Sky Country for the rivalry matchup between Montana and Montana State with pivotal FCS playoff implications.

Faldo joined Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, and the whole crew on set in 5-degree weather, a record low for any College GameDay live show.