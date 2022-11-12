-
Jordan Spieth appears on College GameDay
November 12, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Jordan Spieth is the second TOUR player and Texas alumni to appear on College GameDay this season. (PGA TOUR)
With an intrastate battle between two top-25 teams taking place in Texas, College GameDay traveled to Austin on Saturday for tonight’s game between Texas and TCU. The show invited one of the best golfers in Texas history to serve as one of its guest pickers, as well.
Jordan Spieth, who led Texas to an NCAA Championship a decade ago in his lone full season for the Longhorns, appeared on set to offer his picks for today’s top games, including the one involving his alma mater. Wearing a burnt orange letterman jacket emblazoned with a white ‘T’ on the left breast, Spieth’s selection for tonight’s game should come as no surprise.
Spieth isn’t alone in thinking the Longhorns could pull off the upset of the undefeated Frogs tonight, however. Texas, which is ranked 18th in the College Football Playoff ranking with a 6-3 record, was listed as a seven-point favorite Saturday morning even though the Horned Frogs are 9-0 and fourth in the CFP ranking. TCU currently holds the final spot in the postseason, alongside perennial powerhouses Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan.
The Longhorns are 64-27-1 all-time against TCU, their former Southwest Conference rival, including 36-15-1 at home. Texas is coming off a 34-27 win over No. 13 Kansas State.
No surprise pick here.@JordanSpieth 🤘pic.twitter.com/Zri3GLLTtx— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 12, 2022
Spieth is the second TOUR player, and Texas alum, to appear on College GameDay this season. Scottie Scheffler was presented with the PGA TOUR Player of the Year Award while appearing on set for the September game between Texas and then-No. 1 Alabama. The Crimson Tide won that game, 20-19, on a field goal with 10 seconds remaining.
Spieth is coming off a successful season of his own. He earned his 13th PGA TOUR title at the RBC Heritage, finished 13th in the FedExCup and went 5-0-0 for the victorious U.S. Team at the Presidents Cup.
Spieth turned pro midway through his sophomore season at Texas, helping lead a resurgence for the historic program that won the 1971 and 1972 NCAA titles with Tom Kite and Ben Crenshaw. The 2012 NCAA title was the third for the Longhorns’ golf program. Texas won its fourth national championship this year while being led by Pierceson Coody, the top player in PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global.
