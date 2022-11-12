Jordan Spieth appears on College GameDay

With an intrastate battle between two top-25 teams taking place in Texas, College GameDay traveled to Austin on Saturday for tonight’s game between Texas and TCU. The show invited one of the best golfers in Texas history to serve as one of its guest pickers, as well.

Jordan Spieth, who led Texas to an NCAA Championship a decade ago in his lone full season for the Longhorns, appeared on set to offer his picks for today’s top games, including the one involving his alma mater. Wearing a burnt orange letterman jacket emblazoned with a white ‘T’ on the left breast, Spieth’s selection for tonight’s game should come as no surprise.

Spieth isn’t alone in thinking the Longhorns could pull off the upset of the undefeated Frogs tonight, however. Texas, which is ranked 18th in the College Football Playoff ranking with a 6-3 record, was listed as a seven-point favorite Saturday morning even though the Horned Frogs are 9-0 and fourth in the CFP ranking. TCU currently holds the final spot in the postseason, alongside perennial powerhouses Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan.

The Longhorns are 64-27-1 all-time against TCU, their former Southwest Conference rival, including 36-15-1 at home. Texas is coming off a 34-27 win over No. 13 Kansas State.