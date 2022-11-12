-
How to watch Cadence Bank Houston Open, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
November 12, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- The Cadence Bank Houston Open takes place in Memorial Park Golf Course. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Round 3 of the Cadence Bank Houston Open takes place Saturday at Memorial Park Golf Course.
Tony Finau holds the lead at 13-under par as the second round is delayed due to weather.
HOW TO FOLLOW:
Television: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. ET. (Golf Channel)
Radio: Saturday, 1-6 p.m. E.T. / Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. ET. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
