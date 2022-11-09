Tiger Woods commits to Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods has added another competition to his calendar for next month.

Woods will play in his Hero World Challenge in the first week in December, he announced Wednesday on Twitter. It will be his first time teeing it up in competition since his emotional appearance in The Open at St. Andrews and potentially sets up a busy December for the 82-time TOUR winner.

The Hero World Challenge, which Woods has hosted since 2000, will be played Dec. 1-4 at Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas.

“I am excited to announce that I will be in the field for this year’s #HeroWorldChallenge,” Woods tweeted. In addition to Woods, Kevin Kisner and Tommy Fleetwood were added to the field on tournament exemptions. The field features seven of the top 10 players in the world – Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick and Collin Morikawa – and 16 of the top 20, including breakout star Tom Kim, the only player other than Woods to win twice on the PGA TOUR before turning 21 since World War II.