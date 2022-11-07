  • Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth to compete in latest edition of Capital One’s The Match

    Event scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m. ET; 12-hole competition to benefit Hurricane Ian relief efforts

  • Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy during a practice round at the 2022 PGA Championship. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy during a practice round at the 2022 PGA Championship. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)