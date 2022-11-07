Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth to compete in latest edition of Capital One’s The Match

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports will exclusively present the seventh edition of the Sports Emmy-nominated premier live golf event series Capital One’s The Match, featuring four of the most accomplished golfers in the world — Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. Woods and McIlroy will team up to face Thomas and Spieth under the lights in a 12-hole competition on Saturday, Dec. 10, from Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

Coverage will center on TNT, starting at 6 p.m. ET, with simulcasts available on TBS, truTV and HLN, along with expansive content available across Bleacher Report’s platforms in the run up to and during the competition.

The upcoming installment of the event will serve as a platform to benefit Hurricane Ian relief efforts, after the devastating effects of the storm on the Gulf Coast and its surrounding communities. WBD Sports has televised six editions of Capital One’s The Match, raising nearly $33 million for various charitable organizations and has donated more than 27 million meals through Feeding America.

While McIlroy, Thomas and Spieth will be making their debut in the series, this will be Woods’ third time competing in Capital One’s The Match, splitting his two previous appearances, including a one-stroke victory alongside his partner Peyton Manning over Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in May 2020.

The four golfers – who will be paired Woods/McIlroy vs. Thomas/Spieth for the event – have combined for 24 major golf championships in their careers and have each previously held No. 1 in golf’s world rankings.

Woods, considered one of the best golfers of all-time, has amassed 15 major championships in his 26 years as a pro golfer and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021

McIlroy, recently coming off winning a third career FedExCup title, has won four major golf championships and is currently the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world

Thomas has won two major championships, including a thrilling come-from-behind playoff victory at this year’s PGA Championship

Spieth has won 13 PGA TOUR titles, including the RBC Heritage earlier in 2022, while capturing three major titles in his career

Live coverage will feature unprecedented access with players having open mics throughout the entire competition, including the capability to communicate directly with their competitors and the broadcast commentators. Additional details on the format and production, including the commentator team, will be shared leading up to the event.

Pelican Golf Club embodies the design characteristics of the golden age era with state-of-the-art infrastructure. Beau Welling and his team completed a major restoration in 2019 with inspiration from the original 1925 Donald Ross design. Pelican Golf Club is one of the most striking courses in the region, featuring manicured fairways and uninterrupted rough with greens and tees maintained at the highest levels. Pelican Golf Club will play host to the LPGA Tour this week, Nov. 7-13, for the Pelican Women’s Championship.

A partner since the event's inception, Capital One will return as title sponsor of Capital One's The Match. UnitedHealthcare will be a presenting sponsor of the event. DraftKings Sportsbook will also be the event's official sports betting operator, and AT&T, Club Car, VRBO, Wheels Up, and ZenWTR Alkaline Water will serve as associate sponsors. Additional partners, and further details about social, digital and broadcast brand integrations throughout the event will be shared in the coming weeks.

Partners also include Excel Sports Management as the tournament organizer, along with 199 Productions, Tom Brady’s global multi-platform content and production company.