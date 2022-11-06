How to watch World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 4 of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba takes place Sunday from El Camaleón Golf Course.

Russell Henley looks to caputure his fourth TOUR win and leads by six over Will Gordon and Patton Kizzire.

The winner receives 500 FedExCup points.

Leaderboard

Tee times



HOW TO FOLLOW:

Television: Sunday 2 p.m.-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel/Peacock)