-
-
How to watch World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
-
November 06, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- November 06, 2022
-
Top 10
All-time greatest shots from World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
Round 4 of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba takes place Sunday from El Camaleón Golf Course.
Russell Henley looks to caputure his fourth TOUR win and leads by six over Will Gordon and Patton Kizzire.
The winner receives 500 FedExCup points.
HOW TO FOLLOW:
Television: Sunday 2 p.m.-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Radio: Sunday, 12 p.m.-5 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
MUST READS
-
-