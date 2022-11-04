Harry Higgs making most of Mayakoba sponsor exemption

-
November 04, 2022
By Adam Stanley , PGATOUR.COM
- Harry Higgs sits at 10-under at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. (Orlando RamirezGetty Images)
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico – Harry Higgs was more jovial than usual, his cap sitting lightly atop his head and his collar even more agape then we’re accustomed to. He was hot, but he was happy.
After some real struggles, some self-reflection, and a lot of hard work, Higgs had found something. At least for one day, the mental hurdles were in the rearview mirror. Playing on a sponsor’s exemption, he fired a 9-under 62 on Friday at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba to leap from the cut line to contention.
Not a position, he’ll be first to admit, he’s used to being in these days.
Higgs is 10 under through 36 holes and three back of Sam Ryder, who led after Friday’s morning wave was complete. Higgs has gone low in two of the last three times he’s teed it up on TOUR. He started last week’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship with a 64 before missing the cut after shooting a second-round 75.
This week will mark just his fourth made cut on the PGA TOUR since June.
A man on a mission 🚀@HarryHiggs1991 moves up 74 spots on the leaderboard to T2 @WWTatMayakoba. pic.twitter.com/XImxItNfBX— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 4, 2022
“I had a very poor year by my standards and kind of fighting uphill for the entirety of this year,” said Higgs, who will get his share of TOUR starts after finishing 130th in last season’s FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List but needed a sponsor’s exemption to compete this week. “Almost all the time I go on the first tee for a competitive round, and I don’t really know what’s going to happen, which is really not a fun place to be.”
That was certainly not the case Friday at Mayakoba.
After starting his round on the 10th hole, Higgs made four birdies on his first nine before dunking a wedge from 86 yards for an eagle on the par-4 third.
“I thought it was going to be really good so… all I said was ‘in,’ and that's usually the curse. It either will fly in the hole and come out or it will lip out,” said Higgs. “Fortunately, I called for it early and it fell in the hole.”
Higgs added back-to-back birdies on Nos. 4 and 5 before carving a bunker shot, he said he “probably shouldn’t have tried”, on the par-4 ninth to just a few feet for a closing birdie.
Holy Higgs 🤯@HarryHiggs1991 with a touch of class from the bunker to finish 9-under on the day. pic.twitter.com/X6w8AIRin5— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 4, 2022
Higgs said Friday was the product of him continuing to “spiral upward,” a turn-of-phrase he’s taken to using to describe how he makes decisions. It’s easy, he said, to spiral down. But one good thing can lead to another, and good golf will follow. Friday at Mayakoba was a perfect example.
“My golf swing still doesn’t feel as I want it to feel and I don’t know that it’s going to but clearly that doesn’t really matter,” said Higgs. “If I can continue tomorrow (to) spiral upwards and feel more and more comfortable and more and more certain in what I’m doing, then I love my chances, right?
“But I also have to be careful when I hit a poor shot or make a bad decision not to react as poorly as I have been because that spirals me straight down. … Then it's just an uphill battle. Honestly, I've acted so poorly for so long at shots that were not even really that bad, like I don't have a chance to gain that certainty and gain that… confidence, right?”
Higgs’ 62 tied his career-low effort on the PGA TOUR (he also shot a 62 in the second round of the Fortinet Championship in 2020) and said it was the most fun he had playing on TOUR since he had a chance to win the PGA Championship last year. His final hole Friday, which featured the 7-iron approach from a fairway bunker to 18 inches, was a perfect example of that.
“My brother and I were just standing there like… this was really fun,” said Higgs, whose brother Alex is his caddie. “He said he saw something different in me today. He said he's kind of unlocked it, right? So, I'm going to go sit and have lunch and hear what he has to say about it.
“Coach, girlfriend, everybody's got a hand in like dealing with this. Mom, dad, we all have teams. I hate everybody saying the team, but it is certainly a team effort. So, there will be some phone calls and conversations about how we continue to do this.”
The funny thing is, Higgs said, getting to 9-under for his round was just a bonus. The process was important. The feelings were important. The joy golf brought him on this day was very much there. Now he just wants to keep it going.
“It was nice to have some certainty about where the ball was going to go, what I wanted to do, and I was making what I wanted to do happen. If I had shot 4-under par today, I still would have felt great,” said Higgs. “Now I’m going to get away from all this, rest and relax, and think about how the last two days have gone and just focus on a thing or two that is not my golf swing, not what club to hit here, but about how to continue to spiral upwards and give myself the best chance heading into the weekend.”
