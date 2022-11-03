QBE Shootout field announced

NAPLES, FL. – Tournament officials announced today the 24 players who will compete in the QBE Shootout. The tournament will be held December 7-11 and will celebrate its 22nd year at Tiburon Golf Club at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples.

For the first time in QBE Shootout history, the field will include two LPGA players —Nelly Korda, the 4th ranked player in the world and Lexi Thompson, ranked 7th in the world.

Thompson has competed in the Shootout five times since 2016. Her best finish is a T4 with Tony Finau in 2017. Korda will be playing for the first time.

“QBE is proud to be sponsoring the QBE Shootout again this year, and we are thrilled with the field announced today,” said QBE North America CEO, Todd Jones. “The quality of the players competing makes for an exciting event, and I am particularly pleased that two LPGA stars – Lexi Thompson and Nelly Korda – will join the field in Naples.”

This year’s field will also feature six of the top 30 and ten of the top 50 ranked players in the world including No. 16 Billy Horschel, No. 17 and PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Cameron Young, No. 18 Max Homa, No. 27 Sepp Straka, No. 29 Kevin Kisner, No. 30 Corey Conners, No. 33 Tom Hoge, No. 35 K.H. Lee, No. 38 Brian Harman, and No. 50 Harris English. Conners, Lee, Homa, Horschel, Kisner and Young competed in the 2022 Presidents Cup.

Seven players competing for the Shootout’s $3.8 million purse combined for nine victories during the 2021-22 season and the recent start of the 2022-23 season. Homa won three times during that stretch, including successfully defending his Fortinet Championship title in September. Hoge, Horschel, Lee, Trey Mullinax, J.J. Spaun and Straka were also PGA TOUR winners during the recently completed season.

Steve Stricker has won four times this season on the PGA TOUR Champions circuit and is ranked 3rd in the Charles Schwab Cup standings with two events remaining.

Collectively, the 24 players have accumulated 74 career PGA TOUR victories and 18 LPGA titles.

Several QBE Shootout veterans are set to return including two-time winner Stricker, Charley Hoffman, Ryan Palmer, three-time Shootout champions Matt Kuchar and English and former world No. 1 and major champion Jason Day.

There are 11 players competing in the Shootout for the first time including Hoge, Korda, Denny McCarthy, Maverick McNealy, Keith Mitchell, Mullinax, Spaun, Scott Stallings, Straka, Sahith Theegala, and Young.

“We are thrilled to welcome such a wonderful collection of PGA TOUR and LPGA stars to

Southwest Florida as we prepare for the 34th edition of the QBE Shootout,” Tournament Director Rob Hartman said. “This year’s tournament will have a special mission as we collectively help to rebuild the local community in the wake of Hurricane Ian. In addition to our traditional giving, all proceeds from QBE Shootout ticket sales will benefit local hurricane relief efforts.”

Golf Channel will broadcast Friday’s first round competition live from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. ET. Over the weekend, the final two rounds will feature live coverage on both Golf Channel and NBC.

Saturday’s coverage will begin from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, then switching to NBC from 2:30 - 4:30 p.m. The final round will air on Golf Channel from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. and on NBC from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Following Saturday’s final round, the Live Fest Music Concert will once again be held on the

Tiburon Driving Range from 5:00 – 10:00 p.m. This year’s lineup includes .38 Special, Jake Owen and Brad Paisley. Tickets are available at LiveFest.com .

The QBE Shootout will once again feature a scramble format during the first round, a modified alternate shot format on Saturday and a final-round better ball on Sunday. CureSearch for Children’s Cancer will continue to be the tournament’s primary charitable beneficiary. Since 1989, the Shootout has raised more than $15 million for charitable causes.

For the latest QBE Shootout news and information, visit the official tournament website at qbeshootout.com , like us on Facebook www.facebook.com/qbeshootout and follow us on Instagram @QBEshootout.