Butterfield Bermuda Championship payouts and points: Seamus Power picks up $1.17 million and 500 FedExCup points
October 30, 2022
By Rob Bolton , GolfBet for PGATOUR.COM
The pluck of the Irish.
Seamus Power emerged with a one-stroke victory at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at 19-under 265, this despite navigating the last six holes in 2-over and without a par. He banks $1.17 million and 500 FedExCup points.
The Irishman opened the final round at Port Royal Golf Club in Southampton with a share of the lead with 26-year-old rookie Ben Griffin, who was making just his eighth career PGA TOUR start. After birdies at 10 and 11, Griffin then scored 6-over on the next five holes before concluding with a pair of pars and settling for a three-way T3 and two strokes back of the champion.
This is Power’s second career PGA TOUR title (2021 Barbasol Championship). Upon arrival in Bermuda, he was tied for third-shortest odds to win at BetMGM (+2200) with Mark Hubbard, who missed the cut. The more heavily favored Denny McCarthy (+1600) and Thomas Detry (+2000) finished a respective T6 and second in the tournament.
Detry’s consolations include $708,500.00 and 300 FedExCup points. For their splits of third place, Griffin, Patrick Rodgers (+2800 to win) and Kevin Yu (+9000) each earned $344,500.00 and 145 FedExCup points.
POSITION PLAYER TOTAL FEDEXCUP OFFICIAL PAYOUT 1 Seamus Power 265/ -19 500.000 $1,170,000.00 2 Thomas Detry 266/ -18 300.000 $708,500.00 T3 Ben Griffin 267/ -17 145.000 $344,500.00 T3 Patrick Rodgers 267/ -17 145.000 $344,500.00 T3 Kevin Yu 267/ -17 145.000 $344,500.00 T6 Aaron Baddeley 268/ -16 95.000 $227,500.00 T6 Denny McCarthy 268/ -16 95.000 $227,500.00 T8 Justin Lower 269/ -15 82.500 $196,625.00 T8 Max McGreevy 269/ -15 82.500 $196,625.00 10 Harrison Endycott 270/ -14 75.000 $177,125.00 T11 Brian Gay 271/ -13 60.000 $134,875.00 T11 David Lingmerth 271/ -13 60.000 $134,875.00 T11 Sean O'Hair 271/ -13 60.000 $134,875.00 T11 Greyson Sigg 271/ -13 60.000 $134,875.00 T11 Alex Smalley 271/ -13 60.000 $134,875.00 T11 Nick Watney 271/ -13 60.000 $134,875.00 T17 Byeong Hun An 272/ -12 46.000 $89,375.00 T17 Akshay Bhatia 272/ -12 n/a (non-member) $89,375.00 T17 Zecheng Dou 272/ -12 46.000 $89,375.00 T17 Fabián Gómez 272/ -12 46.000 $89,375.00 T17 Chesson Hadley 272/ -12 46.000 $89,375.00 T17 Andrew Novak 272/ -12 46.000 $89,375.00 T23 Nico Echavarria 273/ -11 34.833 $56,550.00 T23 Nick Hardy 273/ -11 34.833 $56,550.00 T23 Robby Shelton 273/ -11 34.833 $56,550.00 T23 Austin Smotherman 273/ -11 34.833 $56,550.00 T23 Nick Taylor 273/ -11 34.833 $56,550.00 T23 Richy Werenski 273/ -11 34.833 $56,550.00 T29 MJ Daffue 274/ -10 25.750 $41,654.17 T29 Garrick Higgo 274/ -10 25.750 $41,654.17 T29 Adam Schenk 274/ -10 25.750 $41,654.17 T29 Robert Streb 274/ -10 25.750 $41,654.17 T29 Scott Harrington 274/ -10 25.750 $41,654.16 T29 Charley Hoffman 274/ -10 25.750 $41,654.16 T35 Jonathan Byrd 275/ -9 17.000 $29,683.34 T35 Nate Lashley 275/ -9 17.000 $29,683.34 T35 Seung-Yul Noh 275/ -9 17.000 $29,683.34 T35 Will Gordon 275/ -9 17.000 $29,683.33 T35 Brent Grant 275/ -9 17.000 $29,683.33 T35 Cameron Percy 275/ -9 17.000 $29,683.33 T35 Erik van Rooyen 275/ -9 17.000 $29,683.33 T35 John VanDerLaan 275/ -9 n/a (non-member) $29,683.33 T35 Brandon Wu 275/ -9 17.000 $29,683.33 T44 Tyson Alexander 276/ -8 10.600 $20,527.00 T44 Austin Cook 276/ -8 10.600 $20,527.00 T44 Tano Goya 276/ -8 10.600 $20,527.00 T44 Adam Long 276/ -8 10.600 $20,527.00 T44 C.T. Pan 276/ -8 10.600 $20,527.00 T49 Arjun Atwal 277/ -7 8.000 $16,367.00 T49 Ben Crane 277/ -7 8.000 $16,367.00 T49 Russell Knox 277/ -7 8.000 $16,367.00 T49 Ben Martin 277/ -7 8.000 $16,367.00 T49 Dylan Wu 277/ -7 8.000 $16,367.00 T54 Aaron Rai 278/ -6 6.100 $15,275.00 T54 Brian Stuard 278/ -6 6.100 $15,275.00 T54 Camilo Villegas 278/ -6 6.100 $15,275.00 T57 Philip Knowles 279/ -5 5.500 $14,950.00 T57 Ben Taylor 279/ -5 5.500 $14,950.00 T59 Scott Gutschewski 280/ -4 5.100 $14,690.00 T59 Trevor Werbylo 280/ -4 5.100 $14,690.00 61 Matti Schmid 281/ -3 4.800 $14,495.00 62 Scott Brown 282/ -2 4.600 $14,365.00 T63 Lucas Glover 283/ -1 4.300 $14,170.00 T63 Harry Hall 283/ -1 4.300 $14,170.00 T65 Greg Chalmers 285/ 1 3.900 $13,975.00 T65 Caleb Surratt 285/ 1 n/a (non-member) n/a (amateur) 67 Augusto Núñez 286/ 2 3.600 $13,845.00
