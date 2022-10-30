Butterfield Bermuda Championship payouts and points: Seamus Power picks up $1.17 million and 500 FedExCup points

The pluck of the Irish.

Seamus Power emerged with a one-stroke victory at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at 19-under 265, this despite navigating the last six holes in 2-over and without a par. He banks $1.17 million and 500 FedExCup points.

RELATED: Full FedExCup standings

The Irishman opened the final round at Port Royal Golf Club in Southampton with a share of the lead with 26-year-old rookie Ben Griffin, who was making just his eighth career PGA TOUR start. After birdies at 10 and 11, Griffin then scored 6-over on the next five holes before concluding with a pair of pars and settling for a three-way T3 and two strokes back of the champion.

This is Power’s second career PGA TOUR title (2021 Barbasol Championship). Upon arrival in Bermuda, he was tied for third-shortest odds to win at BetMGM (+2200) with Mark Hubbard, who missed the cut. The more heavily favored Denny McCarthy (+1600) and Thomas Detry (+2000) finished a respective T6 and second in the tournament.

Detry’s consolations include $708,500.00 and 300 FedExCup points. For their splits of third place, Griffin, Patrick Rodgers (+2800 to win) and Kevin Yu (+9000) each earned $344,500.00 and 145 FedExCup points.