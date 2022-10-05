John Daly returns to action after blood-spinning procedure

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No rest for the weary.

Less than two weeks after undergoing a platelet-rich plasma procedure on his left knee, John Daly is back in action at the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS.

Daly has long battled “knock knee,” he said, an incorrect alignment around the knee that can cause joint damage and early onset knee arthritis. The procedure involved taking blood from his hip, spinning it in a centrifuge and re-injecting it into his left knee. He has previously undergone the same procedure on his right knee, he said.

Daly, 56, last appeared at the Sanford International in South Dakota in mid-September, where he opened in 2-under 68 but had to withdraw; in addition to knee discomfort, his back went out.

The two-time major champion tweeted at the time that he planned to have surgery on his left knee, and that he would be back in 2023.

But he wanted to support his longtime friends Jim and Tabitha Furyk, hosts of the second-year PGA TOUR Champions event at Timuquana CC in northeast Florida.

So he pursued the PRP procedure and is set for a return to action.

“Because I love Jimmy and Tabitha so much,” said Daly of his motivation to return. “I’m here for them.”

With two weeks remaining in the PGA TOUR Champions regular season, Daly stands No. 67 on the Charles Schwab Cup standings. The top 72 on the standings at the conclusion of next week’s SAS Championship will qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs.