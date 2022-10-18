Jordan Spieth applies creative instincts to pickleball

Spieth estimated he had stepped on a pickleball court “less than 10 times” prior to Thursday night’s event, in contrast to Scheffler, a pickleball enthusiast.

The athletic instincts kicked in – pickleball mixes elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong in a high-paced format – and Spieth’s rhythm developed as the evening progressed, maintaining a straightforward approach in keeping points alive while also integrating his trademark creativity with spinny drop shots at times.

Amidst a learning curve, Spieth was at home in the sporting arena.

“I asked Michael, ‘Is that what it’s like when you’re hitting shots at 17 at Sawgrass or 16 at Phoenix?’” Spieth said, referring to caddie challenges on signature holes at THE PLAYERS Championship and WM Phoenix Open.

“He’s like, ‘Yeah. That’s why I’ll either hit it really close or I’ll miss the green.’ It was a lot of fun, though. It just seems like it’s a sport everybody can play, and I was happy to join in.”

Spieth and Scheffler return from the pickleball court to their traditional sporting setup at this week’s THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, contested at Congaree Golf Club, which also hosted last year’s Palmetto Championship at Congaree.

Each is set for his TOUR season debut and first appearance since the Presidents Cup in North Carolina, won by the U.S. Team at Quail Hollow Club.

In the signature pickleball matchup of Scheffler/Spieth vs. Nowitzki/Isner, the TOUR team lost its first match, 11-6, before responding with an 11-6 win.

Spieth demonstrated his trademark energy, talking to the ball and analyzing the wind with fervor. His lack of polish shone through at times, but his compete level was never in question, pairing well with Scheffler’s timing and educated positioning – broadcaster Dave Flemming described Scheffler’s form as “terrific.”