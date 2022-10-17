ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP payouts and points: Keegan Bradley picks up $1.980 Million and 500 FedExCup points

Keegan Bradley broke a 1,498-day win drought by taking out the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Japan over the weekend, collecting a healthy $1.980 million in official earnings in the process while also picking up 500 FedExCup points to move to top spot in the season long standings.

Bradley, who opened at +3300 odds on BetMGM Sportsbook, claimed his fifth PGA TOUR title with his come from behind victory, his first win since the 2018 BMW Championship.

Andrew Putnam and 54-hole leader Rickie Fowler were forced to share second place just one shot behind after Bradley hit a sublime chip on the par-5 18th hole in the final round to set up a tap in birdie and his triumph.

Both Putnam and Fowler picked up $968,000 and 245 FedExCup points each with Putnam moving to sixth in the standings and Fowler right behind at seventh. Mackenzie Hughes kept second place in the FedExCup via a T23 with Max Homa dropping from first to third during his week off. Matthew NeSmith (T9) sits fifth in the standings after his third consecutive top-10.

Here's a breakdown of the purse and FedExCup points for the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP: