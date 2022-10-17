-
-
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP payouts and points: Keegan Bradley picks up $1.980 Million and 500 FedExCup points
-
October 16, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- October 16, 2022
-
Interviews
Keegan Bradley's interview after winning ZOZO
Keegan Bradley broke a 1,498-day win drought by taking out the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Japan over the weekend, collecting a healthy $1.980 million in official earnings in the process while also picking up 500 FedExCup points to move to top spot in the season long standings.
RELATED: Full FedExCup standings
Bradley, who opened at +3300 odds on BetMGM Sportsbook, claimed his fifth PGA TOUR title with his come from behind victory, his first win since the 2018 BMW Championship.
Andrew Putnam and 54-hole leader Rickie Fowler were forced to share second place just one shot behind after Bradley hit a sublime chip on the par-5 18th hole in the final round to set up a tap in birdie and his triumph.
Both Putnam and Fowler picked up $968,000 and 245 FedExCup points each with Putnam moving to sixth in the standings and Fowler right behind at seventh. Mackenzie Hughes kept second place in the FedExCup via a T23 with Max Homa dropping from first to third during his week off. Matthew NeSmith (T9) sits fifth in the standings after his third consecutive top-10.
Here's a breakdown of the purse and FedExCup points for the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP:
POSITION PLAYER TOTAL FEDEXCUP OFFICIAL PAYOUT 1 Keegan Bradley 265/ -15 500 1,980,000.00 T2 Rickie Fowler 266/ -14 245 968,000.00 T2 Andrew Putnam 266/ -14 245 968,000.00 4 Emiliano Grillo 267/ -13 135 528,000.00 T5 Hayden Buckley 268/ -12 100 401,500.00 T5 Viktor Hovland 268/ -12 100 401,500.00 T5 Sahith Theegala 268/ -12 100 401,500.00 8 Cameron Champ 269/ -11 85 341,000.00 T9 Tom Hoge 270/ -10 75 297,000.00 T9 Matthew NeSmith 270/ -10 75 297,000.00 T9 Xander Schauffele 270/ -10 75 297,000.00 T12 Ryo Hisatsune 271/ -9 - 222,310.00 T12 Maverick McNealy 271/ -9 59.25 222,310.00 T12 Taylor Moore 271/ -9 59.25 222,310.00 T12 Keita Nakajima 271/ -9 - 222,310.00 T16 Wyndham Clark 272/ -8 47 151,674.29 T16 Mikumu Horikawa 272/ -8 - 151,674.29 T16 Satoshi Kodaira 272/ -8 47 151,674.29 T16 Patrick Rodgers 272/ -8 47 151,674.29 T16 Joel Dahmen 272/ -8 47 151,674.28 T16 Beau Hossler 272/ -8 47 151,674.28 T16 Adam Schenk 272/ -8 47 151,674.28 T23 Lee Hodges 273/ -7 38 107,360.00 T23 Mackenzie Hughes 273/ -7 38 107,360.00 T25 Corey Conners 274/ -6 33.25 85,085.00 T25 Tom Kim 274/ -6 33.25 85,085.00 T25 Alex Smalley 274/ -6 33.25 85,085.00 T25 J.J. Spaun 274/ -6 33.25 85,085.00 T29 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 275/ -5 25.07 65,795.72 T29 Cam Davis 275/ -5 25.07 65,795.72 T29 Dylan Frittelli 275/ -5 25.07 65,795.72 T29 Sungjae Im 275/ -5 25.07 65,795.71 T29 Kurt Kitayama 275/ -5 25.07 65,795.71 T29 Luke List 275/ -5 25.07 65,795.71 T29 Brandon Wu 275/ -5 25.07 65,795.71 T36 Kazuki Higa 276/ -4 - 50,297.50 T36 Sebastián Muñoz 276/ -4 18.5 50,297.50 T36 Aaron Rai 276/ -4 18.5 50,297.50 T36 Sam Ryder 276/ -4 18.5 50,297.50 T40 Stephan Jaeger 277/ -3 14 40,260.00 T40 David Lipsky 277/ -3 14 40,260.00 T40 Hideki Matsuyama 277/ -3 14 40,260.00 T40 Scott Stallings 277/ -3 14 40,260.00 T40 Brendan Steele 277/ -3 14 40,260.00 T45 Tyrrell Hatton 278/ -2 9.25 27,637.50 T45 John Huh 278/ -2 9.25 27,637.50 T45 Si Woo Kim 278/ -2 9.25 27,637.50 T45 Martin Laird 278/ -2 9.25 27,637.50 T45 Collin Morikawa 278/ -2 9.25 27,637.50 T45 Mito Pereira 278/ -2 9.25 27,637.50 T45 Chez Reavie 278/ -2 9.25 27,637.50 T45 Sepp Straka 278/ -2 9.25 27,637.50 T53 Takumi Kanaya 279/ -1 - 22,586.67 T53 Danny Lee 279/ -1 6.05 22,586.67 T53 Adam Long 279/ -1 6.05 22,586.67 T53 Cameron Young 279/ -1 6.05 22,586.67 T53 Tommy Fleetwood 279/ -1 6.05 22,586.66 T53 Yuto Katsuragawa 279/ -1 - 22,586.66 T59 Lucas Herbert 280/ E 4.8 21,340.00 T59 Rikuya Hoshino 280/ E - 21,340.00 T59 K.H. Lee 280/ E 4.8 21,340.00 T59 C.T. Pan 280/ E 4.8 21,340.00 T59 Adam Svensson 280/ E 4.8 21,340.00 T64 Naoyuki Kataoka 281/ 1 - 20,570.00 T64 Matt Wallace 281/ 1 4.1 20,570.00 66 Mark Hubbard 282/ 2 3.8 20,240.00 T67 Aguri Iwasaki 283/ 3 - 19,910.00 T67 Davis Riley 283/ 3 3.5 19,910.00 T69 Hiroshi Iwata 284/ 4 - 19,470.00 T69 Chad Ramey 284/ 4 3.1 19,470.00 71 Troy Merritt 285/ 5 2.9 19,140.00 T72 Riki Kawamoto 287/ 7 - 18,810.00 T72 Peter Malnati 287/ 7 2.75 18,810.00 T74 Russell Knox 288/ 8 2.55 18,370.00 T74 Kevin Streelman 288/ 8 2.55 18,370.00 76 Kaito Onishi 289/ 9 - 18,040.00 77 Tomoharu Otsuki 290/ 10 - 17,820.00 78 Shugo Imahira 293/ 13 - 17,600.00
-
-