Rory McIlroy could reach world No. 1 at THE CJ CUP

Rory McIlroy won his third FedExCup this year. Now he could regain the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking.

McIlroy could move to No. 1 in the world by either winning or finishing alone in second place at this week’s THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, according to the noted OWGR expert known as Nosferatu (@VC606) on Twitter. He said McIlroy would need some ‘help,’ i.e. a poor finish, from current No. 1 Scottie Scheffler this week, as well.

Scheffler has held the top spot in the world ranking since winning the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play on March 27.

McIlroy has reached No. 1 eight times in his career and spent a total of 106 weeks in that position. It has been more than two years since he was world No. 1, however.

McIlroy last held the top spot in the world ranking from Feb. 9, 2020, to July 18, 2020.

Since winning the FedExCup in August, McIlroy has competed three times on the DP World Tour. He has finished no worse than T4 in those three starts.

Scheffler, meanwhile, is playing his first individual event since the TOUR Championship, where he lost a six-shot lead to McIlroy in the final round. Scheffler also made his Presidents Cup debut last month at Quail Hollow. Only Tiger Woods (21) and Jordan Spieth (77) needed fewer starts than Scheffler to reach No. 1 in the world. Scheffler did it in his 92nd start as a professional.