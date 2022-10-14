PGA TOUR 2K23 now available worldwide, bringing players “More Golf. More Game.”

New York, NY – October 14, 2022 – Today, 2K announced PGA TOUR 2K23, the latest entry in the golf simulation video game franchise from HB Studios, is now available worldwide on PlayStation5 (PS5™), PlayStation4 (PS4™), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam. Featuring PGA TOUR icon and all-time sports great Tiger Woods as cover athlete, PGA TOUR 2K23 celebrates Woods’ legacy by introducing him as both a playable in-game pro and an Executive Director advising the game’s development team.

“As we launch this next evolution of the franchise, there’s been no better partner to work with for PGA TOUR 2K23 than our legendary cover athlete Tiger Woods,” said Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy at 2K. “Throughout his career, Tiger has changed the culture of golf in terms of representation, fashion, prestige and attitude. Those are all qualities espoused by PGA TOUR 2K23, and the franchise as a whole.”

“We’re very thankful for the supportive and passionate PGA TOUR 2K community,” said Josh Muise, Creative Director for HB Studios. “Their love of the game, feedback and hard work put into our Course Designer have really helped shape PGA TOUR 2K23 for the better and we’re proud to share the game with them today and for years to come.”