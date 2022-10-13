-
How to watch ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
October 13, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP takes place this week at Accordia Golf Narashino CC. (Ben Jared/Getty Images)
Round 2 of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP takes place from Accordia Golf Narashino CC on Friday.
Brendan Steele leads by one after a first-round 64.
HOW TO FOLLOW:
Television: Wednesday (into Thursday)-Thursday (into Friday): 11 p.m.-3 a.m. ET (Golf Channel). Friday (into Saturday), 10:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Saturday (into Sunday): 11 p.m.-3 a.m.
