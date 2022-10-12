  • INCLUSION

    Willie Mack captures Butterfield Bermuda APGA title in playoff

    Korn Ferry Tour Q-School opportunity next

  • Willie Mack III (left) displays the winner’s trophy alongside APGA Tour Executive Director Cole Smith Wednesday at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda. (APGA Tour photo)Willie Mack III (left) displays the winner’s trophy alongside APGA Tour Executive Director Cole Smith Wednesday at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda. (APGA Tour photo)