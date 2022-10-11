Tony Romo and renowned junior qualify for U.S. Amateur Four-Ball

Tony Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned CBS football analyst, teamed up with noted junior golfer Tommy Morrison but did most of the heavy lifting himself to shoot a 9-under 63 on Monday as the duo qualified for the USGA's 2023 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball at Kiawah, May 20-24.

Romo, who shot 66 on his own ball, and Morrison, who stands 6 feet, 10 inches tall and is a University of Texas commit, made 10 birdies and one bogey to tie for the low round at Winter Creek Golf Club in Blanchard, Oklahoma. They will advance and be one of 128 teams playing 36 holes of stroke play at Kiawah next May, when the field will be cut to the low 32 teams for match play to determine the winner.

Morrison was a renowned junior talent in Dallas, while Romo has long been a fixture in celebrity golf circles. He won his third American Century Championship in July and has dabbled on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR but has yet to make a cut. He tried unsuccessfully to get through Korn Ferry Tour pre-qualifying this year.

Sam Bradford, another former quarterback, also tried the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball qualifier at Winter Creek but did not get through on a day in which rounds reportedly stretched to six hours or more.