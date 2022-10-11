  • Tony Romo and renowned junior qualify for U.S. Amateur Four-Ball

    Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback teamed with 6-foot-10 Tommy Morrison, a Texas commit, to go low

  Tony Romo shot 66 on his own ball at Winter Creek Golf Club in Blanchard, Oklahoma. (Isaiah Vazquez, Clarkson Creative/Getty Images)