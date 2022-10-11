-
How to watch ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
October 11, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Round 1 of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP starts Thursday. (Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR heads back to Japan for the fourth version of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. Japan’s favorite modern golfing son, Hideki Matsuyama, will headline the field as he looks to defend his title from last season. And the field is stacked with major champions and plenty of stars.
Matsuyama captured the previous ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP by five shots.
HOW TO FOLLOW:
Television: Wednesday (into Thursday)-Thursday (into Friday): 11 p.m.-3 a.m. ET (Golf Channel). Friday (into Saturday), 10:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Saturday (into Sunday): 11 p.m.-3 a.m.
