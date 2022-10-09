-
Shriners Children’s Open payouts and points: Tom Kim claims $1.44 million and 500 FedExCup points
October 09, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Tom Kim moves to No. 3 on the FedExCup standings with his victory at TPC Summerlin. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Tom Kim won the Shriners Children’s Open on Sunday at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, collecting $1.440 million in official earnings and picking up 500 FedExCup points to move to third place in the season-long standings.
South Korea's Kim, who was +2800 on BetMGM Sportsbook pre-tournament, claimed his second PGA TOUR win in his last four starts and became the first player to win twice on TOUR before turning 21 since Tiger Woods in 1996.
Kim outlasted former FedExCup winner Patrick Cantlay, who settled for a tie for second with Matthew NeSmith. Cantlay was tied with Kim with one hole to play, only to pull his drive into the desert and card a triple bogey. A winner at TPC Summerlin in 2017, Cantlay now has three runner-up finishes in the tournament.
Both Cantlay and NeSmith picked up $712,000 and 245 FedExCup points. NeSmith now sits fourth on the points list, with Cantlay eighth. Max Homa’s T20 in Las Vegas was enough to put the Fortinet Championship winner back on top of the standings.
Here's a breakdown of the purse and FedExCup points for the Shriners Children’s Open:
POSITION PLAYER TOTAL FEDEXCUP OFFICIAL PAYOUT 1 Tom Kim 260/ -24 500 1,440,000.00 T2 Patrick Cantlay 263/ -21 245 712,000.00 T2 Matthew NeSmith 263/ -21 245 712,000.00 T4 Tom Hoge 264/ -20 115 336,666.67 T4 Mito Pereira 264/ -20 115 336,666.67 T4 S.H. Kim 264/ -20 115 336,666.66 7 Sungjae Im 265/ -19 90 270,000.00 T8 Jason Day 266/ -18 82.5 242,000.00 T8 Si Woo Kim 266/ -18 82.5 242,000.00 T10 Adam Hadwin 267/ -17 72.5 210,000.00 T10 Maverick McNealy 267/ -17 72.5 210,000.00 T12 Andrew Putnam 268/ -16 60.66 170,000.00 T12 Adam Schenk 268/ -16 60.66 170,000.00 T12 Davis Thompson 268/ -16 60.66 170,000.00 T15 Harry Hall 269/ -15 51 130,000.00 T15 Brian Harman 269/ -15 51 130,000.00 T15 Taylor Montgomery 269/ -15 51 130,000.00 T15 Robby Shelton 269/ -15 51 130,000.00 T15 J.J. Spaun 269/ -15 51 130,000.00 T20 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 270/ -14 38.37 81,500.00 T20 Hayden Buckley 270/ -14 38.37 81,500.00 T20 Lucas Herbert 270/ -14 38.37 81,500.00 T20 Max Homa 270/ -14 38.37 81,500.00 T20 Justin Lower 270/ -14 38.37 81,500.00 T20 J.T. Poston 270/ -14 38.37 81,500.00 T20 Aaron Rai 270/ -14 38.37 81,500.00 T20 Kevin Streelman 270/ -14 38.37 81,500.00 T28 Harris English 271/ -13 25.16 51,350.00 T28 Mark Hubbard 271/ -13 25.16 51,350.00 T28 Ryan Moore 271/ -13 25.16 51,350.00 T28 Chad Ramey 271/ -13 25.16 51,350.00 T28 Patrick Rodgers 271/ -13 25.16 51,350.00 T28 Sam Ryder 271/ -13 25.16 51,350.00 T28 Brendon Todd 271/ -13 25.16 51,350.00 T28 Matt Wallace 271/ -13 25.16 51,350.00 T28 Patrick Welch - a 271/ -13 - T37 Joel Dahmen 272/ -12 16 36,457.15 T37 Chesson Hadley 272/ -12 16 36,457.15 T37 Dean Burmester 272/ -12 16 36,457.14 T37 Cam Davis 272/ -12 16 36,457.14 T37 Martin Laird 272/ -12 16 36,457.14 T37 K.H. Lee 272/ -12 16 36,457.14 T37 Kevin Yu 272/ -12 16 36,457.14 T44 Byeong Hun An 273/ -11 8.79 23,000.00 T44 Stewart Cink 273/ -11 8.79 23,000.00 T44 Will Gordon 273/ -11 8.79 23,000.00 T44 Chris Gotterup 273/ -11 - 23,000.00 T44 Nick Hardy 273/ -11 8.79 23,000.00 T44 Jim Herman 273/ -11 8.79 23,000.00 T44 Stephan Jaeger 273/ -11 8.79 23,000.00 T44 Spencer Levin 273/ -11 - 23,000.00 T44 David Lipsky 273/ -11 8.79 23,000.00 T44 Alex Noren 273/ -11 8.79 23,000.00 T44 Taylor Pendrith 273/ -11 8.79 23,000.00 T44 Greyson Sigg 273/ -11 8.79 23,000.00 T56 Doug Ghim 274/ -10 5.5 18,560.00 T56 Tano Goya 274/ -10 5.5 18,560.00 T56 Michael Thompson 274/ -10 5.5 18,560.00 T56 Brandon Wu 274/ -10 5.5 18,560.00 T60 Austin Eckroat 275/ -9 4.7 17,920.00 T60 Ben Griffin 275/ -9 4.7 17,920.00 T60 Keith Mitchell 275/ -9 4.7 17,920.00 T60 Austin Smotherman 275/ -9 4.7 17,920.00 T64 Tyson Alexander 276/ -8 3.8 17,200.00 T64 Beau Hossler 276/ -8 3.8 17,200.00 T64 Philip Knowles 276/ -8 3.8 17,200.00 T64 Ben Martin 276/ -8 3.8 17,200.00 T64 Aaron Wise 276/ -8 3.8 17,200.00 T69 Thomas Detry 277/ -7 3.03 16,560.00 T69 Harrison Endycott 277/ -7 3.03 16,560.00 T69 Adam Svensson 277/ -7 3.03 16,560.00 72 Tyler Duncan 278/ -6 2.8 16,240.00 T73 Emiliano Grillo 280/ -4 2.65 16,000.00 T73 Andrew Landry 280/ -4 2.65 16,000.00 T75 Patton Kizzire 281/ -3 2.45 15,680.00 T75 Matthias Schwab 281/ -3 2.45 15,680.00 77 Trevor Werbylo 283/ -1 2.3 15,440.00
