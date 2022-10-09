Shriners Children’s Open payouts and points: Tom Kim claims $1.44 million and 500 FedExCup points

Tom Kim won the Shriners Children’s Open on Sunday at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, collecting $1.440 million in official earnings and picking up 500 FedExCup points to move to third place in the season-long standings.

South Korea's Kim, who was +2800 on BetMGM Sportsbook pre-tournament, claimed his second PGA TOUR win in his last four starts and became the first player to win twice on TOUR before turning 21 since Tiger Woods in 1996.

Kim outlasted former FedExCup winner Patrick Cantlay, who settled for a tie for second with Matthew NeSmith. Cantlay was tied with Kim with one hole to play, only to pull his drive into the desert and card a triple bogey. A winner at TPC Summerlin in 2017, Cantlay now has three runner-up finishes in the tournament.

Both Cantlay and NeSmith picked up $712,000 and 245 FedExCup points. NeSmith now sits fourth on the points list, with Cantlay eighth. Max Homa’s T20 in Las Vegas was enough to put the Fortinet Championship winner back on top of the standings.

