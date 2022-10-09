Shooting star Tom Kim mirrors Tiger Woods at Shriners Children’s Open

LAS VEGAS – Chugga chugga, chugga chugga, choo choo! Get out of the way; the Tom Kim train just became an express headed straight to superstardom.

It’s certainly easy to get carried away amongst the bright lights of Vegas, but comparisons to Tiger Woods have begun after the 20-year-old Korean sensation claimed his second PGA TOUR title in his last four starts.

Kim survived a knock ’em down, drag ’em out prize fight against former FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay at the Shriners Children’s Open when the American pulled his 72nd-hole drive into the desert and was unable to extricate himself expeditiously.

The pair were tied at the time, but Cantlay’s triple-bogey finish allowed Kim to waltz down the final fairway with the smile of a winner. And what an infectious smile it is. It was just his 18th career start on TOUR.

In adding to his Wyndham Championship victory in August, Kim became the first player since Woods to win twice before turning 21. Woods coincidently won his first of 82 TOUR wins in Las Vegas back in 1996.