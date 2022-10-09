Patrick Cantlay makes final-hole triple bogey to lose Shriners Children’s Open

LAS VEGAS – Sometimes in Vegas you roll snake eyes.

Former FedExCup champion and world No. 4 Patrick Cantlay was left to rue a costly pulled drive on the 72nd hole of the Shriners Children’s Open that would ultimately lead to a triple bogey, handing young Korean sensation Tom Kim victory at TPC Summerlin.

Tied with Kim at 24-under on the final tee box, Cantlay’s errant shot leaked left into a desert waste area and wedged itself right up against the base of a small bush, making it near impossible to play.

With Kim finding the fairway, Cantlay figured he might as well take a lash at the ball and try to smash it back into the fairway, as any resulting penalty drop would still be in the waste area, making it a long shot to secure a par. Unfortunately, he was unable to make meaningful contact with his attempt and had to take an unplayable anyway.

As if to prove his original thought process, the eight-time TOUR winner’s fourth shot, which he had to hole from 163 yards, came out heavy and fell into the water hazard short of the green. The 30-year-old did manage to secure a tie for second place by making a 35-foot putt for a triple-bogey 7.