How to watch Shriners Children's Open, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
October 07, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
Round 2 of the Shriners Children's Open takes place from TPC Summerlin on Friday.
Tom Hoge leads by one after a first-round 63.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 5 p.m.-8 p.m. ET. Saturday, Sunday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.–8 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 3 p.m.-8 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday Friday Stream 1 Featured Groups: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Featured Groups: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Featured Group: 8 p.m.-8 p.m. Featured Group: 8 p.m.-8 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
FEATURED GROUPS
Friday's Featured Groups
10:13 a.m. ET: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cam Davis, K.H. Lee
10:24 a.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im, Harris English
ESPN+ AFTERNOON COVERAGE (Once morning groups finish):
3:13 p.m. ET: Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Taylor Pendrith
3:24 p.m. ET: Max Homa, Tom Kim, Si Woo Kim
