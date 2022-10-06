Tradition builds at Butterfield Bermuda Championship into fourth year

Don’t let the tranquil setting or modest length fool you.

Across its first three iterations, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship has proven one of the PGA TOUR’s most unique challenges. Entering its fourth playing, the event has assumed a staple role on the TOUR’s fall calendar, set for Oct. 27-30 at Port Royal GC in Southampton, Bermuda.

The event’s reputation has only grown since 2019, as its history and tradition build by the year.

“What an amazing place this is,” said Peter Malnati, who has recorded back-to-back top-25 finishes in Bermuda. “I played in the (2020) pro-am with four locals, and there’s just a demeanor here on the island of calmness, and it’s a relaxed nature. It’s obviously visually stunning, gorgeous, beautiful, but it seems to have a nice spirit to it. I love it, and I’m very comfortable.

“Week-in and week-out on the PGA TOUR, we play the best golf courses in the world, and we’re playing one of them right here in Bermuda, so it’s really cool.”

To date, the Bermuda Championship has raised over $1.1 million for local charities, a number that is sure to only grow in the years to come.