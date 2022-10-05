QBE Shootout & Live Fest ticket sales to benefit Hurricane Ian relief efforts

NAPLES, Fla. (October 5, 2022) – Tournament officials announced today that the QBE Shootout will be donating 100% of its general admission ticket sales to Southwest Florida Hurricane Relief efforts. These proceeds will stay local and benefit non-profit organizations committed to assisting those affected by Hurricane Ian.

Tournament tickets are on sale now at QBEShootout.com . Southwest Florida’s only PGA TOUR event will once again be held at Tiburón Golf Club at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples on December 7 - 11.

Additionally, Live Fest, which is held in conjunction with the QBE Shootout, will be joining these efforts by donating a portion of general admission concert ticket sales to local hurricane relief. Live Fest is scheduled to be held on Saturday, December 10th on the driving range at Tiburon Golf Club. Live Fest tickets are on sale now at LiveFest.com.

“For 34 years, the QBE Shootout has been conducted for the benefit of charity. In addition to our traditional giving, in the wake of Hurricane Ian we felt it was important to give back to the Southwest Florida community which has been the backbone and home of the Shootout for more than two decades. We are focused and committed to joining forces with Live Fest to support these local relief efforts to the best of our ability,” said QBE Shootout Tournament Director Rob Hartman.

For the latest QBE Shootout news and information, visit the official tournament website at www.qbeshootout.com, like us on Facebook www.facebook.com/qbeshootout and follow us on Instagram @QBEshootout.