How to watch Shriners Children's Open, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Sungjae Im looks to defend his title at the Shriners Children’s Open as the PGA TOUR makes its annual stop in Las Vegas. Im is coming off an impressive performance at the Presidents Cup, and plenty of those who competed at Quail Hollow are in the field, including reigning FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Tom Kim and Cam Davis.

Multiple players with connections to Las Vegas are also in the field, including UNLV alums and recent Korn Ferry Tour grads Harry Hall and Taylor Montgomery. The winner will receive 500 FedExCup points.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE .

Leaderboard

Full tee times

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 5 p.m.-8 p.m. ET. Saturday, Sunday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.–8 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 3 p.m.-8 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR