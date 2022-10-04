Justin Thomas makes appearance on Tonight Show

Justin Thomas, fresh off his 4-1-0 performance at the Presidents Cup, touched on several subjects as he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night.

The 15-time PGA TOUR winner and two-time major champion appeared at ease talking about an Instagram post revealing his goals for 2022, what it’s like having his dad as his coach, and the Netflix documentary that will air in early 2023.

Thomas, 29, even weighed in on Fallon’s celebration after a bunker hole-out (while playing with Justin Timberlake, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce) and taught the host how to club-twirl.

“I’ve always liked making goals,” Thomas said of his aims for the season that ended with his fifth-place FedExCup finish in August. “You know, I have some that are more achievable than others, and I have some that are more difficult, but I make everybody on my team do it, so my caddie will do it, my dad will do it, my coach will do it, my putting coach will do it, I’ll do some stuff with my trainer. Because then I make everybody share it with each other so everybody is held accountable.”