Justin Thomas makes appearance on Tonight Show

October 04, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
Features
Behind-the-scenes of Justin Thomas' Jimmy Fallon appearance
Justin Thomas, fresh off his 4-1-0 performance at the Presidents Cup, touched on several subjects as he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night.
The 15-time PGA TOUR winner and two-time major champion appeared at ease talking about an Instagram post revealing his goals for 2022, what it’s like having his dad as his coach, and the Netflix documentary that will air in early 2023.
Thomas, 29, even weighed in on Fallon’s celebration after a bunker hole-out (while playing with Justin Timberlake, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce) and taught the host how to club-twirl.
“I’ve always liked making goals,” Thomas said of his aims for the season that ended with his fifth-place FedExCup finish in August. “You know, I have some that are more achievable than others, and I have some that are more difficult, but I make everybody on my team do it, so my caddie will do it, my dad will do it, my coach will do it, my putting coach will do it, I’ll do some stuff with my trainer. Because then I make everybody share it with each other so everybody is held accountable.”Justin Thomas is one of the best TOUR players to learn from when it comes to the art of a club twirl. (Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Among the items he checked off the list: Winning, winning a major (the PGA Championship at Southern Hills, in a playoff), and making the TOUR Championship and U.S. Presidents Cup Team. Among the goals he didn’t achieve: Winning four or more times, finishing in the top 10 in all four majors, and getting back to No. 1 in the world.
Fallon asked Thomas what it’s like being coached by his father, the PGA professional Mike Thomas, who is the son of Paul Thomas, also a PGA professional who competed against the likes of Ben Hogan, Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus. Mike Thomas, who also coaches Charlie Woods, Tiger’s son, has said he didn’t want to be as hard on Justin as his dad was on him.
As a result, Justin Thomas said, Mike has trended more toward being a father than a taskmaster.
“Sometimes I would like him to be harder on me,” Thomas said. “Because he feels like he doesn’t want to interfere. He doesn’t want to mess me up. We’ve had these conversations many a time; I’m like, ‘Dad, we’re out here, you’re my coach, you’re not my dad. You’re here to make me better at golf and that’s what you need to do.’”
As for the upcoming Netflix documentary, Thomas said it will benefit from new levels of on- and off-course access.
“They had moments where they were in the car with me driving to the golf course, or they’re watching me work out, or having dinner with some guys, whatever it is,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a really cool thing for people to see in.”
Club Twirl 101 with @JustinThomas34 and @JimmyFallon 📝#FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/AJa6WNyLhG— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 4, 2022
