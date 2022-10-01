Mark Hubbard, Mackenzie Hughes set for familiar final pairing at Sanderson Farms

JACKSON, Miss. – Did Mark Hubbard anticipate contending at this week’s Sanderson Farms Championship?

“Absolutely not,” Hubbard said after a third-round 65 at the Country Club of Jackson, assuming a one-stroke lead over Mackenzie Hughes into Sunday. “No.”

Hubbard was at home outside Houston during last week’s Presidents Cup, when he was inadvertently stabbed in the toe by a kitchen knife knocked off the counter. Not ideal preparation for a three-week competitive stretch ahead.

“I had a hole in my foot this whole week, and I didn’t get to practice at all last week,” Hubbard said, “so I was just kind of coming here trying to get ready for Vegas (Shriners Children’s Open), to be honest.

“I think that probably has to do with expectations being low. That being said, I felt incredible about my game for the last six, seven months, so I’m just trying to go with it and keep those expectations low and just try and hit good golf shots.”

Once the ball is pegged, the adrenaline kicks in, and Hubbard has produced rounds of 67-69-65 in Mississippi, good for a 15-under total into Sunday. The San Jose State alum will find a familiar foe in Sunday’s final pairing, Mackenzie Hughes. The friendship has dated back to PGA TOUR Canada nearly a decade ago.

Hughes, who matched Hubbard’s birdie at 18 for a third-round 68, remembers a pairing alongside Hubbard in the final round of PGA TOUR Canada’s 2013 Wildfire Invitational. Hubbard edged Hughes by two strokes that Sunday; both ultimately progressed to the Korn Ferry Tour and then to the PGA TOUR.

Amidst the dozens of competitive rounds contested each season, final-round pairings tend to lodge in one’s brain. Even from nearly half a generation ago.

“He got the better of me back then,” Hughes said Saturday. “I’m hoping that I can get that back to even tomorrow.