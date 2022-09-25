The U.S. improves to 12-1-1 all-time in the biennial competition, remaining undefeated on American soil at 8-0-0.

The U.S. Team entered Sunday Singles with an 11-7 advantage over the International Team, and the United States weathered an early opposing surge with consistent play across the lineup.

Here’s a match-by-match breakdown of Sunday’s 12 Singles matches at Quail Hollow Club.