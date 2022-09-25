No quit in Internationals at Presidents Cup

Immelman claimed he wasn’t surprised. That’s because the faith and pride in the International shield and colors, born in 2019, was palpable. All week the primal screams from the likes of Tom Kim, Si Woo Kim and Cam Davis plus the emotion in the voices and welling tears in the eyes of Immelman and veteran Adam Scott spoke volumes.

Those looking to change the format of the Presidents Cup clearly haven’t been close to this team. They clearly haven’t seen the hugs, cheers and smiles in the team room. And they clearly don’t see that not all metrics should be based on the scorecard.

One could argue Immelman was dealt the toughest hand of all since the competition began in 1994, yet his underdog squad fought tooth and nail for him, themselves and most importantly, for that International shield.

It is that new identity that is taking hold. After years of playing as a bunch of small cliques from nations who usually have little in common, Ernie Els drew a line in the sand in 2019 with the creation of one banner to believe in. Pairings were no longer based on friendships or requests – rather, on analytics – so the bond of the players had to be tight or disaster loomed.

With Els’ senior players and assistants driving the belief in the system, the proof was in the pudding as they led 10-8 going into Singles, the first lead at that point since 2003. Only a stirring fightback from the U.S. stopped a famous win and while the 16-14 loss was tough to swallow, the new ethos had been born.

That team spirit continued in North Carolina under Immelman, who was an assistant to Els and who brought back the same team of Geoff Ogilvy, K.J. Choi and Mike Weir and added Camilo Villegas to those in charge. This despite the momentum being stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the loss of several top players. It left him with eight rookies.

“I definitely feel like Ernie and Trevor have laid some serious foundations for the future to the betterment of the Presidents Cup, to make this team formidable,” veteran Scott said after his 10th appearance.

“This was a very young team … but this was the start of guys getting bred into our team. There were eight rookies who Trevor prepared very well. Trevor played everything great this week and to be brutally honest, we underperformed the first two days.”

Scott, who himself failed to fire early in the competition, said being new to the environment can certainly be tough. But he sees big things on the horizon.

“I think the rookies are quick learners, and they got it,” he said. “And I really hope that they'll reflect and then they'll be driven to make the next team because if we can get some repeat offenders in here for the next few years, the International team looks really strong and it'll be a lot of fun for everybody watching.

“This team's got plenty of heart, and that's thanks to everything Trevor's put in the last couple years. He's bled for this shield that we now talk about, and it's just the beginning for this team.