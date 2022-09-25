How to Watch: Presidents Cup, Sunday Singles

The 14th edition of the Presidents Cup continues Sunday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The U.S. Team and International Team will battle it out in different formats before the winning group hoists the trophy.

The U.S. Team leads 11-7 over the Internationals as Sunday Singles gets underway.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.



Scoring

Tee times

MATCH 19

Justin Thomas (U.S.) vs. Si Woo Kim (Intl.), 12:02 p.m. Eastern

MATCH 20

Jordan Spieth (U.S.) vs. Cam Davis (Intl.), 12:14 p.m. Eastern

MATCH 21

Sam Burns (U.S.) vs. Hideki Matsuyama (Intl.), 12:26 p.m. Eastern

MATCH 22

Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) vs Adam Scott (Intl.), 12:38 p.m. Eastern

MATCH 23

Scottie Scheffler (U.S.) vs. Sebastian Munoz (Intl.), 12:50 p.m. Eastern

MATCH 24

Tony Finau (U.S.) vs. Taylor Pendrith (Intl.), 1:02 p.m. Eastern

MATCH 25

Xander Schauffele (U.S.) vs. Corey Conners (Intl.), 1:14 p.m. Eastern

MATCH 26

Cameron Young (U.S.) vs. Sungjae Im (Intl.), 1:26 p.m. Eastern

MATCH 27

Billy Horschel (U.S.) vs. K.H. Lee (Intl.), 1:38 p.m. Eastern

MATCH 28

Max Homa (U.S.) vs. Tom Kim (Intl.), 1:50 p.m. Eastern

MATCH 29

Collin Morikawa (U.S.) vs. Mito Pereira (Intl.), 2:02 p.m. Eastern

MATCH 30

Kevin Kisner (U.S.) vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Intl.), 2:14 p.m. Eastern

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Saturday, 7 a.m.-8 a.m. (Golf Channel/Peacock), 8 a.m.-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock). Sunday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

Radio : Saturday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR