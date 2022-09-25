-
-
How to Watch: Presidents Cup, Sunday Singles
-
September 25, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- September 25, 2022
- Quail Hollow Club is the site of the 2022 Presidents Cup. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
The 14th edition of the Presidents Cup continues Sunday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The U.S. Team and International Team will battle it out in different formats before the winning group hoists the trophy.
The U.S. Team leads 11-7 over the Internationals as Sunday Singles gets underway.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
MATCH 19
Justin Thomas (U.S.) vs. Si Woo Kim (Intl.), 12:02 p.m. Eastern
MATCH 20
Jordan Spieth (U.S.) vs. Cam Davis (Intl.), 12:14 p.m. Eastern
MATCH 21
Sam Burns (U.S.) vs. Hideki Matsuyama (Intl.), 12:26 p.m. Eastern
MATCH 22
Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) vs Adam Scott (Intl.), 12:38 p.m. Eastern
MATCH 23
Scottie Scheffler (U.S.) vs. Sebastian Munoz (Intl.), 12:50 p.m. Eastern
MATCH 24
Tony Finau (U.S.) vs. Taylor Pendrith (Intl.), 1:02 p.m. Eastern
MATCH 25
Xander Schauffele (U.S.) vs. Corey Conners (Intl.), 1:14 p.m. Eastern
MATCH 26
Cameron Young (U.S.) vs. Sungjae Im (Intl.), 1:26 p.m. Eastern
MATCH 27
Billy Horschel (U.S.) vs. K.H. Lee (Intl.), 1:38 p.m. Eastern
MATCH 28
Max Homa (U.S.) vs. Tom Kim (Intl.), 1:50 p.m. Eastern
MATCH 29
Collin Morikawa (U.S.) vs. Mito Pereira (Intl.), 2:02 p.m. Eastern
MATCH 30
Kevin Kisner (U.S.) vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Intl.), 2:14 p.m. Eastern
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Saturday, 7 a.m.-8 a.m. (Golf Channel/Peacock), 8 a.m.-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock). Sunday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
Radio: Saturday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
MUST READS
Presidents Cup match previews: Sunday Singles
Presidents Cup: Saturday match recaps
Late rally leaves International Team a chance for Presidents Cup upset
Tom Kim ignites International team hopes with epic day at Presidents Cup
Spieth and Thomas go 4-0-0 for U.S. Team
U.S. Team leads as Kim sparks International Team
COMMUNITY
Text +1 (704) 237-6877 or click here to get behind-the-scenes content from the Presidents Cup and stay up to date with all of the action from Quail Hollow.
-
-