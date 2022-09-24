International Team expresses gratitude to Charlotte through charitable donations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The International Team may be the visitors at this week’s Presidents Cup, but the Charlotte community has made Trevor Immelman’s team feel at home. As a show of appreciation for that hospitality, the International Team has made a special donation to two Charlotte-area organizations.

Immelman, his 12 players and four captain’s assistants are donating to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s K9 unit and the Charlotte Mecklenburg Dream Center, a Christ-centered non-profit that meets the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of those affected by poverty, addiction and homelessness.

“Our team has had such an amazing experience, not just this week but when we came here for our team trip a few weeks ago,” Immelman said. “We’ve met so many great people who have shown us amazing hospitality, so as a team we just wanted to find a way to give back and support the community that has taken us in and treated us so well over the last month or so.”

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Dream Center was established in 2014 by Jim Noble, founder of the Noble Food and Pursuits Company. Immelman said he has been impressed with the tales of transformation at the Dream Center.

“Jim Noble has told me some incredible stories, some touching stories about how they have impacted people in this community, supported them through times of struggle, whether mentally, emotionally, physically or spiritually,” Immelman said. “They do some amazing work. This is just a small way to say thanks to the people of the Charlotte area.”

The International Team’s donation to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department will be used to purchase safety equipment and training for the K9 unit’s human and canine officers.

“They’ve done an incredible job not only for our team, but for all the fans who have been visiting, keeping us safe and making sure everything runs smoothly,” Immelman said about the CMPD. “Something our team has thoroughly enjoyed is the K9 unit and so we want to donate to them. I have two dogs at home. Many of our players have dogs, and it’s something that we were really excited about when we found out that this was a way we could help support them after all they’ve done for us.”

Said Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Johnny Jennings, “This donation will keep our four-legged officers equipped with the best technology and equipment as they work side-by-side with their human partners to serve this great community. I want to thank the International Team for its generous donation. The City of Charlotte and the CMPD have been blessed by the long-standing partnership with the PGA TOUR.”

Noble also expressed his gratitude for the International Team’s donation.

“Words cannot explain the gratitude we have for Trevor and the International Team for your heart for those in need in our community and greater Charlotte whose lives will be impacted with the love of God you are sharing through your generosity,” he said.

Even after the International Team leaves Charlotte on Sunday, its impact will be felt for years to come.