How to Watch: Presidents Cup, Saturday Foursomes and Four-ball
September 24, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- September 24, 2022
- Quail Hollow Club is the site of the 2022 Presidents Cup. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
The 14th edition of the Presidents Cup continues Saturday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The U.S. Team and International Team will battle it out in different formats before the winning group hoists the trophy.
The U.S. Team leads 8-2 over the Internationals with two sessions to be played today before Sunday singles.
Saturday afternoon's Four-ball matches will be announced following the conclusion for the morning Foursomes session.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
MATCH 11
Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (U.S.) vs. Sungjae Im/Corey Conners (Intl.), 7:12 a.m. Eastern
MATCH 12
Cameron Young/Collin Morikawa (U.S.) vs. Adam Scott/Hideki Matsuyama (Intl.), 7:24 a.m. Eastern
MATCH 13
Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns (U.S.) vs. K.H. Lee/Tom Kim (Intl.), 7:36 a.m. Eastern
MATCH 14
Tony Finau/Max Homa (U.S.) vs. Si Woo Kim/Cam Davis (Intl.), 7:48 a.m. Eastern
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Saturday, 7 a.m.-8 a.m. (Golf Channel/Peacock), 8 a.m.-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock). Sunday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
Radio: Saturday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
