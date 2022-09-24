How to Watch: Presidents Cup, Saturday Foursomes and Four-ball

The 14th edition of the Presidents Cup continues Saturday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The U.S. Team and International Team will battle it out in different formats before the winning group hoists the trophy.

The U.S. Team leads 8-2 over the Internationals with two sessions to be played today before Sunday singles.

Saturday afternoon's Four-ball matches will be announced following the conclusion for the morning Foursomes session.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.



Scoring

Tee times

MATCH 11

Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (U.S.) vs. Sungjae Im/Corey Conners (Intl.), 7:12 a.m. Eastern

MATCH 12

Cameron Young/Collin Morikawa (U.S.) vs. Adam Scott/Hideki Matsuyama (Intl.), 7:24 a.m. Eastern

MATCH 13

Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns (U.S.) vs. K.H. Lee/Tom Kim (Intl.), 7:36 a.m. Eastern

MATCH 14

Tony Finau/Max Homa (U.S.) vs. Si Woo Kim/Cam Davis (Intl.), 7:48 a.m. Eastern

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Saturday, 7 a.m.-8 a.m. (Golf Channel/Peacock), 8 a.m.-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock). Sunday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

Radio : Saturday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR