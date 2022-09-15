Q&A: NBC Sports’ Tommy Roy on producing the Presidents Cup broadcast

This year’s Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club will mark Adam Scott’s 10th consecutive appearance in the biennial event. He won’t be the most-experienced man on the grounds at Quail Hollow, however.

Tommy Roy, the lead golf producer for NBC Sports, has been in the chair for every Presidents Cup since 2000. It is his duty to capture not just the important shots, but also the emotions that are inherent with international team events.

PGATOUR.COM recently sat down with Roy to understand how he plans on transporting the passion in Charlotte, North Carolina, to the fans watching on TV. (Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.)

PGATOUR.COM: What is different about broadcasting team match play as opposed to individual stroke play?

TOMMY ROY: You're playing for a team, for your captain, for your country, and because of that the pressure is ratcheted up way more than a stroke play event where you're just playing for yourself. Let's compare it to a major, where, if you are in contention you're playing pretty good golf. So when the pressure is on, you're probably handling it just fine. But in something like the Presidents Cup, the pressure is as great or even greater than a major, but you may not have your best game because you've been put on this team from play that may have happened earlier in the year. And so what tends to happen is the pressure really makes a difference. ... You can’t hide. And so for us, it's not about dissecting a golf swing or something like that. It's about capturing the emotion because the emotions are so great. The emotion of the player himself, the emotion of the fans around, the emotion of the captains and the rest of the teammates. So our coverage is designed to do that as opposed to what you would typically do on a stroke-play event.

PGATOUR.COM: So how do you do that? You've got all these people inside the ropes. How do you capture that team aspect of it?

ROY: Well, the way we frame our shots. You'll notice if somebody's putting for birdie in a stroke-play event, it'll just be that guy and the (hole). In match play, we frame to include the opponent as well. So, it’s the guy who's putting and his opponent or it could be the guy who's putting and his teammate. We frame to include that in the shot. And then the other thing is when we cut to a reaction shot, we typically, especially if it's a player from the home team who's done something, we include the fans in the background. It's not just a tight shot of the guy. It's all the fans in the background reacting. It's different the way it's directed to include the fans and the players and their teammates, so that the people at home can understand what's going on.

PGATOUR.COM: How long did it take you to learn all of this? You’ve done the Ryder Cup since 1993 and the Presidents Cup since 2000. How have you learned over the years?

ROY: The first Ryder Cup we did in 1993 was over there and we learned a lot. We learned how to cover it, but also the technical aspect of how everything works and we've grown every year. I'd say by ‘95, we had our act together on how to cover the team, match play and capture everything, but there are nuances and you do learn all the time how to improve. It is clearly about capturing the emotion, period. To have an (extreme slow-mo camera) where we show contact of the ball and the club face is not really necessary in something like this, but to have a super slow-mo to capture the guy's reaction shot after he has done something incredible is more important.

PGATOUR.COM: Was there a moment that you go back to in a team event, especially the Presidents Cup, that you walked away from feeling like we got it, we got the perfect moment right here?

ROY: Yeah, I think when it was in San Francisco and Tiger (Woods) and (Steve) Stricker were teammates and they're on a par 5 and Tiger hit this incredible shot in there and he twirled the club right after impact. It was a bullet right at the flag. We had a camera on Fred Couples, who was the boss of the team and he's imitating him with the club twirl. So we added all those replays and it was really well done.