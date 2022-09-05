Three players nominated for 2022 PGA TOUR Player of the Year

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA – The PGA TOUR today announced nominees for the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Season Player of the Year (Jack Nicklaus Award) and Rookie of the Year (Arnold Palmer Award), as finalized by the PGA TOUR Player Directors and members of the Player Advisory Council (PAC).



The nominees for the Jack Nicklaus Award as the 2022 PGA TOUR Player of the Year are (alphabetically) Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Smith. The nominees for the 2022 Arnold Palmer Award as the PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year are Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala and Cameron Young.



The Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year awards are determined by a member vote, with PGA TOUR members who played in at least 15 official FedExCup events during the 2021-22 season eligible to vote. The voting will close on Friday, Sept. 9, at 5 p.m. ET. The winners will be announced at a later date.



Player of the Year nominees (alphabetical)

Rory McIlroy, 33

Holywood, Northern Ireland

• Entered 16 events with victories (3) at THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, RBC Canadian Open and TOUR Championship

• 2022 FedExCup Champion; First player to win the FedExCup three times (others: 2016, 2019)

• Led the PGA TOUR in Scoring Average (68.670), the lowest on TOUR since Tiger Woods in 2009 (68.670)

• Recorded a total of 10 top-10s and made 14 cuts



Scottie Scheffler, 26

Dallas, Texas

• Entered 25 events with victories (4) at the WM Phoenix Open, Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play and Masters Tournament

• Finished No. 2 in the FedExCup

• Finished fourth in Scoring Average (69.293)

• Recorded a total of 11 top-10s and made 21 cuts



Cameron Smith, 29

Brisbane, Australia

• Entered 18 events with victories (3) at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, THE PLAYERS Championship and The Open Championship

• Finished No. 20 in the FedExCup

• Finished second in Scoring Average (69.203)

• Recorded a total of seven top-10s and made 15 cuts



Rookie of the Year nominees (alphabetical)

Tom Kim, 20

Seoul, South Korea

• Entered 11 events with a victory at the Wyndham Championship and additional top-10s at the Genesis Scottish Open (3rd) and Rocket Mortgage Classic (7th)

• Finished No. 35 in the FedExCup

• Recorded a total of six top-25s and made 10 cuts

• Joined the PGA TOUR as a Special Temporary Member after The Open Championship

Sahith Theegala, 24

Chino Hills, California

• Entered 32 events with five top-10s, highlighted by a T2 at the Travelers Championship and T3 at the WM Phoenix Open

• Qualified for the TOUR Championship and finished No. 28 in the FedExCup

• Recorded a total of 11 top-25s and made 26 cuts

Cameron Young, 25

Scarborough, New York

• Entered 25 events with seven top-10s, including five runner-up finishes

• Finished second at the Sanderson Farms Championship, The Genesis Invitational, Wells Fargo Championship, The Open Championship and Rocket Mortgage Classic

• Qualified for the TOUR Championship and finished No. 19 in the FedExCup

• Recorded a total of 12 top-25s and made 18 cuts

