  • Three players nominated for 2022 PGA TOUR Player of the Year

    Three nominated for PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

  • Scottie Scheffler and Rory Mcilroy at the 2022 TOUR Championship. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)Scottie Scheffler and Rory Mcilroy at the 2022 TOUR Championship. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)