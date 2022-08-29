Five shots that tell the story of Rory McIlroy’s season

Rory McIlroy won his third FedExCup on Sunday, shooting 66 to take advantage of Scottie Scheffler’s struggles. McIlroy’s 30-foot birdie putt on the 15th hole and his chip shot that bounced off the pin on 16 will be remembered as crucial moments on the season’s final holes, but the journey to becoming a FedExCup champion truly encompasses an entire year.

This was a campaign of satisfying consistency for McIlroy. He finished outside the top 25 in just three of his 16 starts. He had 10 top-10s, including in each of the four majors for the first time in his career. His three wins were his most on TOUR in three years, and this was his fourth season of three-plus victories. And he finished atop Strokes Gained: Total, confirming statistically that he was the season’s most consistent player.

McIroy’s season included rousing Sunday performances, as well as a heartbreaking finish at the game’s most historic venue. All of that led to him being crowned FedExCup champion for a third time.

Here’s a look at five shots that tell the story of McIlroy’s successful season.

1. EAGLE PUTT

THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Final Round

Par-5 14th, The Summit Club

McIlroy made a successful season debut, winning THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT for a landmark PGA TOUR victory and reassurance after an emotional Ryder Cup, where he and his European teammates were routed in record fashion.

McIlroy held off a charge by The Open champion, Collin Morikawa, who also is a member at The Summit Club. Morikawa shot 62 in the final round to finish a shot back of McIlroy, who shot 66 on the final day.

He seized control with a 35-foot eagle putt from off the green on the par-5 14th green and then played mistake-free down the stretch to stay ahead of clubhouse leader Morikawa. With the win, McIlroy became the 39th player to win 20 times on the PGA TOUR, an accomplishment that also earns him life membership.

McIlroy was coming off a difficult season that saw him win just once and struggle to find consistency as he attempted to make swing changes. THE CJ CUP also was three weeks after the United States’ 19-9 win in the Ryder Cup. A struggling McIlroy sat out a session for the first time in his Ryder Cup career and became emotional in on-camera interviews after winning his singles match over Xander Schauffele for his lone point of the week. McIlroy went 1-3 at Whistling Straits.

But this season-opening win proved to him that he was back on the right track.

“I feel like the last couple weeks I've realized that just being me is good enough,” McIlroy said. “I know that when I do the things that I do well, this is what I'm capable of.

“I'm capable of winning a lot of events on the PGA TOUR and being the best player in the world. It's just a matter of me getting back to playing golf and playing golf my way.”

He was right.