Scottie Scheffler has heartbreaking finish to incredible season

Only seven players before him had lost so large a lead with 18 holes to play in a PGA TOUR event. Unfortunately, Scheffler added his name to that list instead of the roster of FedExCup champions.

He struggled to trust his reads on the greens, to find fairways and caught enough bad breaks to shoot 73 and finish one shot behind Rory McIlroy, who became the first three-time winner of the FedExCup.

Scheffler’s 73 matched the highest score Sunday at East Lake. Only three rounds this week were higher.

Scheffler has led the FedExCup since March, except for the week after Will Zalatoris won the first event of the FedExCup Playoffs. Scheffler regained the top spot in the standings with his T3 finish at last week’s BMW Championship, and thus started the TOUR Championship at 10 under par and with a two-shot lead over No. 2 Patrick Cantlay.

McIlroy began the week six back – and was nine back after hitting his opening tee shot out of bounds – but his 72-hole score of 263 was the lowest in the field this week.

Scheffler started the week with three rounds of 66 or lower and his 54-hole score of 197 matched McIlroy for the lowest through three rounds. But he made just one birdie Sunday.

“I just wasn’t hitting it very good at all,” he said. “I struck the ball really nicely all week. I missed a few putts I should have made early and got out of rhythm. I fought really hard. I just couldn’t get the ball in play.”

Scheffler finished the season with four wins, including the Masters, and sits atop the Official World Golf Ranking. The TOUR Championship was his ninth top-3 finish, and 11th top-10, in 25 starts this season. He is the clear favorite to win the TOUR’s Player of the Year Award. One last title eluded him, however.

“It would have been fitting for him to end his breakout season with a FedExCup title,” said McIlroy, who played along Scheffler in Sunday’s final group. “He deserves this maybe more than I deserve it. He played an unbelievable season. He didn't have his best stuff today, and I played well and took advantage of that. … You don't really know what to say on the 18th green because he's had such a great year, but he'll be back, and he's a great player, and I told him this certainly isn't the last time that we're going to have these battles on the golf course.”