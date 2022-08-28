Rory McIlroy richly rewarded for record-setting third FedExCup

Rory McIlroy made history with his third FedExCup title and was richly rewarded for it.

The TOUR Championship was McIlroy’s third win of the season, marking his fourth campaign with three-plus wins and first since 2019, when he won his second FedExCup (he won his first in 2016).

By winning $18 million in this year’s FedExCup, McIlroy has now earned more than $50 million in FedExCup bonus money in his career.



This was a season of incredible consistency for McIlroy, who finished outside the top 25 just three times in 16 starts. He had 10 top-10s, as well, including in all four majors. He also led the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total, averaging more than two strokes per round lower than the field’s scoring average.

The TOUR Championship was his 22nd TOUR title. He also won THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT and RBC Canadian Open this season. THE CJ CUP was his 20th PGA TOUR title, earning him life membership on the TOUR.

“I'm back to playing the golf that I'm used to playing and the golf that I know that I can play,” McIlroy said recently. “This year feels very similar to the way I played in 2019. It's a carbon copy in terms of the consistency and the numbers and the strokes gained numbers, but my finishes in the majors have been better and that's been a real positive looking ahead into next year and the future.”

Here’s a breakdown of the $28 million McIlroy earned on the course this year (this doesn’t include potential earnings from the Player Impact Program, which will be announced later this year).