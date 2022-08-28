-
-
Rory McIlroy richly rewarded for record-setting third FedExCup
-
August 28, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- August 28, 2022
-
Interviews
Rory McIlroy's interview after winning TOUR Championship
Following his final-round 66 at the 2022 TOUR Championship Rory McIlroy talks about winning the tournament and the FedExCup for the third time.
Rory McIlroy made history with his third FedExCup title and was richly rewarded for it.
The TOUR Championship was McIlroy’s third win of the season, marking his fourth campaign with three-plus wins and first since 2019, when he won his second FedExCup (he won his first in 2016).
By winning $18 million in this year’s FedExCup, McIlroy has now earned more than $50 million in FedExCup bonus money in his career.
This was a season of incredible consistency for McIlroy, who finished outside the top 25 just three times in 16 starts. He had 10 top-10s, as well, including in all four majors. He also led the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total, averaging more than two strokes per round lower than the field’s scoring average.
The TOUR Championship was his 22nd TOUR title. He also won THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT and RBC Canadian Open this season. THE CJ CUP was his 20th PGA TOUR title, earning him life membership on the TOUR.
“I'm back to playing the golf that I'm used to playing and the golf that I know that I can play,” McIlroy said recently. “This year feels very similar to the way I played in 2019. It's a carbon copy in terms of the consistency and the numbers and the strokes gained numbers, but my finishes in the majors have been better and that's been a real positive looking ahead into next year and the future.”
Here’s a breakdown of the $28 million McIlroy earned on the course this year (this doesn’t include potential earnings from the Player Impact Program, which will be announced later this year).
RORY McILROY'S 2022 EARNINGS Event Place Earnings FedExCup 1st $18,000,000 Tournaments N/A $8,654,566 Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 6th $1,700,000 TOTAL $28,354,566 OFFICIAL EARNINGS Event Place Earnings THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 1 $1,755,000 Masters Tournament 2 $1,620,000 RBC Canadian Open 1 $1,566,000 The Open Championship 3 $933,000 U.S. Open T5 $674,953 PGA Championship 8 $436,600 BMW Championship T8 $420,000 Wells Fargo Championship 5 $369,000 The Genesis Invitational T10 $303,000 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard T13 $228,000 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday T18 $142,800 Travelers Championship T19 $106,102 THE PLAYERS Championship T33 $100,111 FedEx St. Jude Championship CUT $0 Valero Texas Open CUT $0 TOTAL $8,654,566
-
-