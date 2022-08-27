NBA All-Star Blake Griffin attending TOUR Championship

The PGA TOUR’s biggest stars are at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club for this week’s TOUR Championship, as is one of the NBA’s biggest names.

NBA veteran and former collegiate player of the year Blake Griffin is attending the TOUR Championship this week. Griffin, a six-time NBA All-Star, walked with Max Homa and rookie Sahith Theegala during Friday’s second round.

“I love the fact that Max during The Open is like, ‘I’m playing with Tiger Woods today.’ He’s having a full freak-out moment that everyone else would but he’s not afraid to say it,” Griffin said. “I respect people that are like that. It’s just real. You’re a real person. He doesn’t take himself too seriously.”