FEDEXCUP
NBA All-Star Blake Griffin attending TOUR Championship
August 27, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- NBA All-Star Blake Griffin stands with the FedExCup at East Lake Golf Club. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
The PGA TOUR’s biggest stars are at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club for this week’s TOUR Championship, as is one of the NBA’s biggest names.
NBA veteran and former collegiate player of the year Blake Griffin is attending the TOUR Championship this week. Griffin, a six-time NBA All-Star, walked with Max Homa and rookie Sahith Theegala during Friday’s second round.
“I love the fact that Max during The Open is like, ‘I’m playing with Tiger Woods today.’ He’s having a full freak-out moment that everyone else would but he’s not afraid to say it,” Griffin said. “I respect people that are like that. It’s just real. You’re a real person. He doesn’t take himself too seriously.”
The 12-year NBA veteran recently took up the game as a competitive outlet and said he’s become “obsessed,” even building a simulator in his home. The TOUR Championship was the first golf tournament he attended, calling it “unlike anything I’ve ever experienced.”
“I can’t stop,” he said. “I put a simulator in my house. If I have 30 free minutes, I’m down in my simulator and I’m working on stuff. I don’t know what I’m doing but I’m working on it.
“I knew that when I retired from basketball, … I needed a competitive outlet or I’ll be like a psychopath,” he added. “I started playing and I was awful. I’m still awful but a better awful.
“You want the challenge. … You want it to be hard. This is such a different sport. It’s so mentally tough, that’s why I love it. If golf was easy, nobody would play.”
From the court to the course ⛳️🏀@BlakeGriffin23 talks his newfound love of golf, Max Homa fandom and more while taking in the scenes @PlayoffFinale pic.twitter.com/wkw3D3ljxV— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 27, 2022
