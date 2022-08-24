  • Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports announces TGL, a new tech-infused golf league in partnership with the PGA TOUR

    TGL will feature teams of PGA TOUR stars in primetime league from purpose-built venue

