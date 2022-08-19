-
-
How to Watch the BMW Championship, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
-
August 19, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- August 19, 2022
- The second event of the 2022 FedExCup Playoffs is taking place this week at Wilmington CC. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
The top 70 qualifiers for the second event of the FedExCup Playoffs have advanced to the BMW Championship at Wilmington CC.
Keegan Bradley leads the tournament by one stroke after an opening round 64 on Thursday.
It's the first time the PGA TOUR has held an event in Delaware. Scottie Scheffler, who entered the Playoffs at No. 1 in the FedExCup, is coming off a missed cut, just his fourth of the season. Will Zalatoris grabbed the No. 1 spot after his dramatic win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis at last week's FedExCup Playoffs opener.
Defending BMW and FedExCup champ Patrick Cantlay is in the field, as is Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Sam Burns, Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Scott. The winner will earn 2,000 FedExCup points. Tommy Fleetwood is skipping the event, and Cameron Smith withdrew earlier in the week with a hip injury.
There is no cut this week.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Friday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 12 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 12 p.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
Radio: Friday, 1 p.m.–7 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 9:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 10:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-12 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-12 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-12 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-12 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPS
Marquee Group
Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris
Featured Groups
Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama
Rory McIlroy, Sepp Straka
Featured Holes: No. 2 (par 3), No. 7 (par 3), No. 13 (par 3), No. 15 (par 3)
MUST READS
-
-