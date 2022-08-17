Tiger Woods to grace cover of “PGA TOUR 2K23” video game

“I am looking forward to making my return to the video game landscape, and with 2K and HB Studios, I’ve found the right partners to make it happen,” Woods said in 2021. “I’m honored to take part in this opportunity and look forward to sharing my expertise and insights as we build the future of golf video games together.”

This will mark Woods’ first time on the cover of a video game since EA Sports’ “Tiger Woods PGA TOUR 13.”

2K released “PGA TOUR 2K21” in August 2020 with featured courses including TPC Sawgrass, TPC Southwind, TPC Scottsdale and next week’s TOUR Championship host venue East Lake GC. The game marked a relaunch of “The Golf Club” series under the 2K Sports branding.

2K will release more information about “PGA TOUR 2K23” this coming Monday, Woods noted.