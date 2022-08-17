-
Tiger Woods to grace cover of “PGA TOUR 2K23” video game
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- August 17, 2022
- Tiger Woods will be on a cover of a video game for the first time since 2013. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods will grace the cover of 2K Sports “PGA TOUR 2K23,” Woods announced Wednesday afternoon via Twitter.
“Excited and honored to be the cover athlete for #PGATOUR2K23,” Woods tweeted.
Last spring, 2K had announced a long-term partnership between Woods and the PGA TOUR 2K franchise. Woods serves an active role as executive director and consultant with PGA TOUR 2K, while 2K also partners with Woods’ TGR Foundation, which provides STEM curriculum and college-access programs to underserved students.
Excited and honored to be the cover athlete for #PGATOUR2K23! More to come on 8/22 from @PGATOUR2K! #MoreGolfMoreGame pic.twitter.com/sksyYxa7pF— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) August 17, 2022
“I am looking forward to making my return to the video game landscape, and with 2K and HB Studios, I’ve found the right partners to make it happen,” Woods said in 2021. “I’m honored to take part in this opportunity and look forward to sharing my expertise and insights as we build the future of golf video games together.”
This will mark Woods’ first time on the cover of a video game since EA Sports’ “Tiger Woods PGA TOUR 13.”
2K released “PGA TOUR 2K21” in August 2020 with featured courses including TPC Sawgrass, TPC Southwind, TPC Scottsdale and next week’s TOUR Championship host venue East Lake GC. The game marked a relaunch of “The Golf Club” series under the 2K Sports branding.
2K will release more information about “PGA TOUR 2K23” this coming Monday, Woods noted.
