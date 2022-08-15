  • PGA TOUR announces four additions to 2022 PGA TOUR Player Advisory Council

    Max Homa, Brandt Snedeker, Keith Mitchell and Kevin Streelman added to PAC for remainder of 2022 as voted on by PGA TOUR Player Advisory Council

  • Max Homa during the final round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)Max Homa during the final round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)