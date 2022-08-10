-
FEDEXCUP
FedExCup scenarios for the FedEx St. Jude Championship
How to make the top 70
August 10, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
August 10, 2022
- Rickie Fowler made the FedExCup Playoffs on the bubble at 125. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. -- The FedExCup Playoffs are here, beginning with this week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind outside of Memphis. The top 125 players in the FedExCup standings qualified for the Playoffs opener, and the field will progressively shrink over each of the next two weeks until 30 players are left standing for the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club.
The FedExCup field will be trimmed to 70 after this week, with the top 70 in the standings advancing to the BMW Championship at Wilmington (Del.) Country Club. Then 30 players will compete for the FedExCup in the season finale in Atlanta.
The chase for the FedExCup isn’t the only storyline this week at TPC Southwind. The jostling on the bubble for a coveted spot in the BMW also produces compelling drama. To prepare you for that game within the game, here’s a look at what the players outside the top 70 need to do to keep their season going.
The below table shows the minimum finish needed by each player outside the top 70 to burst the bubble and advance to the BMW.
MINIMUM FINISH NEEDED TO MAKE BMW CHAMPIONSHIP Player Points Finish needed 71. Brandon Wu 586.079 Made cut 72. Matthew NeSmith 575.991 67th 73. Gary Woodland 573.366 64th 74. Beau Hossler 571.657 62nd 75. Chad Ramey 567.789 57th 76. Adam Long 563.622 53rd 77. Adam Scott 550.606 47th 78. Daniel Berger 528.939 NOT IN FIELD 79. Wyndham Clark 527.197 40th 80. Joel Dahmen 524.244 39th 81. Patrick Rodgers 516.631 37th 82. Russell Knox 514.094 37th 83. Kevin Streelman 509.064 35th 84. Mark Hubbard 507.807 35th 85. David Lipsky 504.539 34th 86. Peter Malnati 500.658 33rd 87. Andrew Putnam 498.160 33rd 88. Aaron Rai 491.325 32nd 89. Danny Lee 490.481 32nd 90. Adam Svensson 483.310 30th 91. Stephan Jaeger 480.011 30th 92. C.T. Pan 472.605 29th 93. Adam Schenk 460.953 27th 94. Justin Rose 457.918 26th 95. Hayden Buckley 455.782 26th 96. Vince Whaley 438.098 23rd 97. Jhonattan Vegas 427.643 22nd 98. Nate Lashley
426.516 NOT IN FIELD 99. Lee Hodges 424.268 21st 100. Martin Laird 420.653 21st 101. Sam Ryder 411.783 20th 102. Scott Piercy 410.307 20th 103. Michael Thompson 406.278 19th 104. Callum Tarren 404.962 19th 105. Max McGreevy 404.357 19th 106. Chesson Hadley 403.776 19th 107. Dylan Frittelli 400.679 18th 108. James Hahn 399.567 18th 109. Greyson Sigg 396.810 18th 110. Ryan Palmer 391.192 17th 111. Nick Watney 387.434 17th 112. Robert Streb 385.345 16th 113. Jason Day 384.805 16th 114. Doug Ghim 384.687 16th 115. Stewart Cink 376.103 15th 116. Kevin Tway 361.331 13th 117. Ryan Brehm 359.199 13th 118. Tyler Duncan 354.934 13th 119. Matthias Schwab 352.546 13th 120. Patton Kizzire 350.841 13th 121. Lucas Glover 348.881 12th 122. Webb Simpson 346.190 12th 123. Nick Taylor 333.548 12th 124. Kramer Hickok 328.084 11th 125. Rickie Fowler 323.797 11th
