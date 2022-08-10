FedExCup scenarios for the FedEx St. Jude Championship

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. -- The FedExCup Playoffs are here, beginning with this week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind outside of Memphis. The top 125 players in the FedExCup standings qualified for the Playoffs opener, and the field will progressively shrink over each of the next two weeks until 30 players are left standing for the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club.

The FedExCup field will be trimmed to 70 after this week, with the top 70 in the standings advancing to the BMW Championship at Wilmington (Del.) Country Club. Then 30 players will compete for the FedExCup in the season finale in Atlanta.