  • FEDEXCUP

    Hideki Matsuyama WDs from FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the FedEx St. Jude Championship due to a neck injury. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the FedEx St. Jude Championship due to a neck injury. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)