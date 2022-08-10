Hideki Matsuyama WDs from FedEx St. Jude Championship

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. – Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the FedEx St. Jude Championship with a neck injury.

After practicing at TPC Southwind on Tuesday, he made the decision to withdraw Wednesday morning. At 11th in the FedExCup, Matsuyama is still guaranteed to make the 70-man BMW Championship next week, should he feel well enough to play.

An eight-time PGA TOUR winner, Matsuyama is 16th in the world ranking. He won the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP and Sony Open in Hawaii earlier this season, but has dealt with neck and wrist injuries, hampering his summer. He also withdrew from the 3M Open in what was to have been his most recent start, and the Valero Texas Open.

Matsuyama, 30, also tied for 68th at The Open Championship and missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open. He finished 4th at the U.S. Open in June.

The week began with 122 players in the field (Tommy Fleetwood, Lanto Griffin and Daniel Berger were eligible but not in the field) and Rickie Fowler (No. 125) as the last man in the field.

Nate Lashley withdrew with a toe injury Monday, bringing the number down to 121, and with Matsuyama’s WD it is now 120. The top 70 after the final round Sunday will advance to next week’s BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware. The top 30 after the BMW will move on to the season-ending TOUR Championship at East Lake.