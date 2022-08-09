Rickie Fowler and long-time caddie Joe Skovron part ways

One of the TOUR’s longest player-caddie partnerships has come to an end after Rickie Fowler and longtime caddie Joe Skovron parted.

Golf Channel first reported the news.

Skovron had been on Fowler’s bag for his entire pro career, which has featured five PGA TOUR victories, including the 2015 PLAYERS Championship. Asked about the split after his practice round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Tuesday, Fowler said they’ve been friends since they were kids and remain so. He didn’t want to elaborate on who initiated the move.

“It was a team decision,” Fowler said. “Decided to go different ways. It could be the best option currently. By no means does this mean it’s the end of the road. He’s like a big brother to me.”

Ben Schomin, who works for Cobra-Puma and caddied for Bryson DeChambeau, will caddie for Fowler this week. Fowler called it a temporary situation and said he wasn’t sure about a plan moving forward.

“He’s spent a lot of time, between Bryson and I, on testing and whatnot,” Fowler said of Schomin. “It was an easy call for me, at least for this week. We’re close, good friends, and we’ll have some fun out there, that’s for sure.”

Fowler has struggled of late, missing the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time last season and earning the final spot in this week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship as No. 125 in the FedExCup standings. It was last Friday afternoon, after Fowler had missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship, the final event of the regular season, that the two decided to pause their professional relationship.