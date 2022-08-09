Changes to the Official World Golf Ranking System now in effect

LONDON – The Governing Board of Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) today announces that the enhancements to OWGR's system revealed in August of 2021 are now in effect after a 12-month notice period. The updated system incorporates modern statistical techniques, which allows players and eligible tournaments to be more accurately evaluated relative to each other.

Beginning in July 2018, OWGR coordinated an independent analysis of the Ranking and its system to ensure it is meeting its key objectives of publishing a transparent, credible, and accurate ranking based on the relative performances of participating players. The result of this analysis led to the changes announced in August of 2021, including the distribution of Ranking Points to all players making the cut; the use of a Field Rating calculation based on a statistical evaluation of every player in the field rather than just those in the field among the current Top-200 of the Ranking.

Major Championships will continue to award 100 First-Place Points, while THE PLAYERS Championship will award 80. All other tournaments will award Ranking Points according to the strength and depth of their fields, with a maximum of 80 First-Place Points.

As part of the system implementation that began on Aug. 8, OWGR has launched a new website and branding.

"Through the work undertaken by the OWGR Technical Committee, coordinated by a subcommittee comprised of representatives from the Asian Tour, DP World Tour, PGA of America, PGA TOUR, R&A, and Sunshine Tour, The Official World Golf Ranking has undertaken a rigorous process of analysing and developing the changes implemented today," said Official World Golf Ranking Chairman Peter Dawson. "We are confident these enhancements will best position OWGR for years to come."

All future eligible tournaments will utilise the updated system, and there will be no recalculation of past events, meaning the impact of the new methodology will be gradual.