How to Watch the Wyndham Championship, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

The PGA TOUR Regular Season comes to a close with the Wyndham Championship at familiar Sedgefield Country Club. Defending champ Kevin Kisner returns to take on the likes of Will Zalatoris, past FedExCup champs Billy Horschel and Justin Rose as well as former college standouts Chris Gotterup and Cole Hammer.

Round 2 gets underway Friday as John Huh leads after posting a first-round 61.



Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.



HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)



Television: Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)

Radio : Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR