Tiger Woods announces creation of junior tournament

“I am excited to welcome a diverse field of young golfers to the TGR JR Invitational presented by TaylorMade,” Woods said. “Hosting this event at The Hay at Pebble Beach is a perfect venue to showcase a fun and competitive atmosphere for a talented group of young golfers.”

Woods is a Southern California native who attended college in Northern California before going on to win a record 82 PGA TOUR events. He won twice at Pebble Beach in 2000, including an incredible 15-shot win at the U.S. Open.

The event will feature competitive golf in a fun, yet purpose-driven, environment at Pebble Beach with qualifying rounds on The Hay, which Woods recently re-designed and reimagined as a short course, and championship matches at The Links at Spanish Bay. Woods helped create the initiative to provide participants with the experience of a lifetime.

“The TGR JR Invitational presented by TaylorMade is a great opportunity for us to continue to make the game of golf better,” David Abeles, President and CEO of TaylorMade Golf said. “We are proud to partner with TGR Live and the Pebble Beach Company to provide this unforgettable experience to deserving young golfers.”

The Peter Hay Golf Course was a fixture at Pebble Beach from 1957, when longtime Head Professional of Pebble Beach Golf Links and Del Monte Golf Course, Peter Hay, revolutionized the concept of a short course.

Woods amplified Hay’s vision in 2021 with his redesign of the short course, now called The Hay. The result is a course overflowing with fun, including an exact replica of the famed No. 7 at Pebble Beach Golf Links, as well as holes designed to be played with any club in the bag, and an additional 20,000 square foot putting course that sprawls 100 yards, yielding endless routings.

“Tiger has a storied history with Pebble Beach, and we are thrilled to deepen it through the TGR JR Invitational,” David Stivers, President and CEO of Pebble Beach Company said.

“The Pebble Beach Company is committed to growing the game of golf, which is one of the main reasons why we partnered with Tiger and his TGR Design firm to create The Hay. This event, with the support of our long-time partners at TaylorMade, will further our mission by providing young golfers an experience that will last a lifetime.”