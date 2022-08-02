  • Tiger Woods announces creation of junior tournament

  • The first edition of the TGR JR Invitational presented by TaylorMade will be held on October 8-10, 2022. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)The first edition of the TGR JR Invitational presented by TaylorMade will be held on October 8-10, 2022. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)