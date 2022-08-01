Luke Donald named 2023 European Ryder Cup captain

Luke Donald has been named Team Europe captain for the 2023 Ryder Cup, to be contested September 29 – October 1, 2023 at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy.

Donald represented Europe in the Ryder Cup four times as a player, being part of a winning team on all four occasions and compiling a 10-4-1 overall record.

He also has served as a vice captain in the last two editions of the biennial contest, under Thomas Bjørn in 2018 and Pádraig Harrington last year.

The 44-year-old Englishman held the No. 1 spot on the Official World Golf Ranking for a total of 56 weeks, and in 2011 he became the first player in history to win both the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR money lists in the same year.

“I am incredibly proud to be named European Ryder Cup captain for 2023,” Donald said. “It is truly one of the greatest honors that can be bestowed upon a golfer, to lead a team of your peers and be an ambassador for an entire continent.

“I feel extremely privileged to have been given that responsibility and it is a responsibility I do not take lightly. Some of my best experiences in golf have been in the Ryder Cup and I would not swap those for anything. It is an event like no other, and I cannot wait to create more special memories in Italy next year.

“I love everything the Ryder Cup embodies, from the camaraderie and companionship of being part of a team, to the history of the contest, but most of all playing for something bigger than yourself.

“Rome will be a fantastic host city, and I have always enjoyed spending time there. It is a city rich in history and hopefully we can create some of our own in 14 months’ time.”

Donald has confirmed that both existing vice captains – Thomas Bjørn and Edoardo Molinari – will continue in their respective positions.

“In my opinion, it was essential that Thomas and Edoardo remained part of the team,” Donald said. “They were the first two calls I made once I got the nod to be captain and I’m delighted that they are fully on-board.

“Nobody needs any explanation of how important Thomas is to the Ryder Cup – one glance at the history books will show you that. He has lived and breathed European golf for the past 30 years and having his know-how behind me, not least as a winning captain, will be vital.

“Furthermore, Edoardo has blazed an impressive trail for himself in the world of stats and his knowledge in this area with the players who will be on the team, in addition to extra-special Italian element he will bring to the entire occasion, is an extra bonus for Team Europe.”